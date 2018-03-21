PPP poll: Dem leads by 5 points in Tennessee Senate race

Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) holds a slight lead over his likely U.S. Senate race opponent, Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnOvernight Tech: Lawmakers zero in on Zuckerberg | AT&T, DOJ preview trial arguments | First lady vows to tackle cyberbullying Three states where Dems can pick up Senate seats Ex-Tennessee gov's Senate campaign notifies FBI of potential hack MORE (R), according to a poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling, found 46 percent of respondents would vote for Bredesen, compared to 41 percent who said they’d vote for Blackburn. The two are vying to replace Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerDem Iraq War vets renew AUMF push on 15th anniversary of war Senate sides with Trump on providing Saudi military support Senate, Trump clash over Saudi Arabia MORE (R), who is not seeking reelection.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the election as a "toss-up."

Wednesday's poll surveyed roughly 1,000 Tennesseans and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

One poll conducted in mid-December by a pro-Trump super PAC found Blackburn leading Bredesen by 9 points, while another poll conducted for Senate Democrats' campaign arm showed the former governor leading by 5 points.

Bredesen is currently the only Democrat in the race. Democrat James Mackler, an attorney and Iraq War veteran, dropped out following Bredesen’s entry.

Blackburn, meanwhile, is expected to face a competitive GOP primary. She outraised her main primary opponent, former Rep. Stephen Fincher Stephen Lee FincherCorker 'listening closely' to calls to reconsider retirement GOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in MORE, by more than $500,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to numbers released by both campaigns.

Tennessee has not elected a Democratic senator since 1990. President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Anti-abortion Dem wins primary fight Lipinski holds slim lead in tough Illinois primary fight MORE won the state by 26 points in 2016.