Poll: Dems lead by 6 points on generic House, Senate ballots

Democrats are leading Republicans by 6 points on a generic ballot ahead of the midterm elections later this year, according to a new poll.

Forty-nine percent of voters in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday said they want Democrats to take back control of the House in November, while 43 percent said they want Republicans to retain control of the chamber.

Forty-nine percent of voters also said Democrats should win control of the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a slim one-seat majority, while 43 percent said the GOP should keep control of the upper chamber.

Support for Democrats taking control of the Senate remains the same from a Quinnipiac poll conducted earlier this month, though it has dropped 5 points since February. Support for Democrats taking control of the House has also ticked down 4 points since last month.

The poll also found that health care is the the most important issue in the midterm elections among respondents (23 percent), followed by the economy (22 percent), gun policy (21 percent), immigration (19 percent) and taxes (8 percent).

Republicans and Democrats are battling for control of both chambers in November, with Democrats looking to net at least 24 seats to win back the House. In the Senate, while Republicans currently hold a slim majority, they face a much more favorable map in the fall.

A string of House Republicans have announced they will step down from their posts after this year, making a number of districts more competitive for Democrats in the midterms, when the party that controls the White House traditionally faces losses.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted March 16-20 among 1,291 voters and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.