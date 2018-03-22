GOP women’s group endorses challengers in top Senate, House races

A GOP group that backs female candidates who support free-market policies and national security unveiled its second round of endorsements in top Senate and House races.

In an announcement that was shared first with The Hill, Winning For Women is backing six candidates — one in the Senate and five in the House — in some of the most competitive races of 2018.

The group formed late last year from already established joint fundraising committees backed by top GOP donors including Robert and Rebekah Mercer, Joe and Todd Ricketts, and Paul Singer, according to Politico. Winning For Women aims to “build an infrastructure that will allow right-of-center women to succeed in their pursuit of leadership opportunities.”

Wisconsin has become a top target for Republicans since President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse expected to vote on omnibus Thursday afternoon House passes 'right to try' drug bill Spending bill rejects Trump’s proposed EPA cut MORE won the state by less than a point in 2016. Republican outside groups have already dumped millions into the race to defeat Baldwin and keep the state red.

But first, Vukmir will have to get through a competitive GOP primary on Aug. 14 against Marine Corps veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson.

The group is also backing five House candidates, three of which are running in top seats that could decide which party holds the majority. Those include: attorney Tiffany Shedd, who’s running against Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.); Lea Márquez Peterson, CEO of a local Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, who’s running to succeed Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyGOP lawmaker: 'We might need to build a wall between California and Arizona' GOP lawmaker called out for posting compliment on her own Facebook post Three states where Dems can pick up Senate seats MORE (R-Ariz.); and state Sen. Carla Nelson, who looking to succeed Rep. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzWatchdog: Former top VA aide's email was not hacked Veterans Health Administration needs stronger recruitment methods Drama surrounding Shulkin — what is the future of VA health care? MORE (D-Minn.).

Winning For Women is also backing two Republicans running in more reliably red districts. The organization is endorsing former state Sen. Debbie Lesko who’s running in the special election to replace ex-Rep. Trent Franks Harold (Trent) Trent FranksGOP dodges bullet in Arizona race to replace Franks Real-time data insights have become a powerful political tool Tillerson announces mandatory sexual harassment training for State Dept. MORE (R-Ariz.) and state Rep. Carol Miller who’s running to succeed Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsScott Walker backs West Virginia attorney general in GOP Senate primary Manchin: Pence attacking because bipartisan image ‘plays too well with the public’ West Virginia rep joins in Manchin bash-fest MORE (R-W.V.).

“These outstanding women have demonstrated a keen understanding of the issues facing everyday Americans,” said Katherine Cresto, Winning For Women’s communications director.

“They have also fought the stranglehold of big government and are great examples of what it means to be a Winning For Women candidate. Winning For Women looks forward to elevating leaders of their caliber and potential to the national stage.”

Winning for Women is looking to be able to compete with Democratic groups like EMILY’s List, which backs female candidates who support abortion rights.

The GOP group is seeking to add more Republican women to the ranks of Congress since they’re currently outnumbered by female Democrats.

Seventeen female Democrats serve in the Senate, compared to six Republican women which now includes state Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith who was tapped on Wednesday to replace retiring Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranMississippi woman appointed to Senate, making Vermont only state to never have female lawmaker Miss. governor names state's first female senator to replace retiring Cochran Trump not planning to back Mississippi gov's pick to replace Sen. Cochran: report MORE (R-Miss.).

And in the House, there are 22 Republican women, while there are 62 Democratic women.