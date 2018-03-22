Congress to require FEC report on foreign money in elections

Congress is poised to ask the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to issue a report about illegal foreign political contributions in elections, its enforcement measures, and how it works to combat them.

The provision is in a report accompanying the 2,000-plus page omnibus bill that was released Wednesday evening, and is one of several campaign finance-related measures attached to the legislation.

Rep. Derek Kilmer Derek Christian KilmerWith bills on the table, Congress must heed the call to fix our national parks McConnell, Schumer tap colleagues to explore budget reform Ryan, Pelosi name members to new budget and pension committees MORE (D-Wash.), a member of the House Appropriations Committee, authored the FEC language, calling it a “good step forward” toward understanding foreign influence in American elections.

“Up until now, this has been a talking point for too many people and this is a step toward action,” Kilmer told The Hill. “The Federal Election Commission is meant to be the referee to blow the whistle.”

The provision directs the FEC’s chairwoman, Republican Caroline Hunter, to submit a report to the House and Senate appropriations panels “on the Commission's role in enforcing this prohibition, including how it identifies foreign contributions to elections, and what it plans to do in the future to continue these efforts.”

The FEC would have 180 days after Congress passes the omnibus to compile the report and submit it to Capitol Hill.

“Preserving the integrity of elections, and protecting them from undue foreign influence, is an important function of government at all levels,” the language in the budget report reads. “Federal law, for example, prohibits foreign campaign contributions and expenditures.”

The omnibus spending bill provides $71.25 million for the FEC during fiscal year 2018 — the amount the agency requested — which is a $131,000 increase over the previous fiscal year.

The report is “helpful in the sense that it’s going to provide concrete steps the FEC is taking to combat foreign interference in American elections,” said Tyler Cole, the legislative director and policy counsel at Issue One. “It’s an opportunity to inform Congress about any shortcomings in the process — if they need more resources, if they need more legislative authority.”

Several lawmakers have dropped bipartisan bills aimed at tackling foreign influence in elections — including some aimed at creating more disclosure rules for foreign advocacy and online advertisements — and Cole says he hopes “that [bipartisan collaboration in Congress] trickles down to the agency commissioners themselves.”

The FEC did not respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the FEC reached a so-called conciliation agreement with the 2016 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersModerates see vindication in Lipinski’s primary win Sanders: Fox News 'couldn't handle' town hall on economic inequality Mississippi woman appointed to Senate, making Vermont only state to never have female lawmaker MORE (I-Vt.), in which the campaign paid a $14,500 fine “without admitting liability” for accepting work from young Australians.

The Australian Labor Party (ALP) paid for the workers’ stipends and transportation costs, a finding the FEC said was a “prohibited in-kind foreign contribution.” ALP also paid a $14,500 fine for the $23,422 it spent on the workers, which were part of a government-funded education program.

Campaign finance advocates hailed the move, a relatively rare enforcement action from the often-deadlocked watchdog agency. Yet, they say more can — and should — be done.

“It shows they’re aware of the issue, [the FEC is] going to be held accountable to Congress, specifically on threat of foreign interference in our election through our campaign finance system,” said Stephen Spaulding, a former senior counsel to former Democratic FEC Commissioner Ann Ravel who is now the chief of strategy and external affairs for Common Cause. “Unfortunately, for years, the FEC’s Republicans didn’t want to address the problem.”

The FEC is comprised of six people, including a chair and a vice chair, with appointees split equally among Democrats and Republicans. Currently, however, there are only four commissioners — two Republicans, one Democrat and an independent — all of whom are serving on expired terms.

The agency has long been mired in gridlock, with Republicans taking a more narrow view of campaign finance laws and Democrats pushing for more expansive enforcement actions.

During a commission meeting last July, tempers flared as Republicans and Democrats sparred over how the FEC should act upon reports of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Democratic Commissioner Ellen Weintraub urged a “prospective” approach that looked toward the congressional midterm elections in 2018.

“I really don’t want us to find ourselves two years from now looking back and saying despite everything that we read in the newspaper, we decided to delay taking any proactive action and then we find ourselves facing a new round of allegations coming out of the 2018 election," she said.

Republicans warned at the time that acting too quickly on the issue could lead to an “overreaction,” with then-Vice Chair Hunter arguing that the FEC already has the tools to handle any allegations of foreign influence in 2016.

The three GOP commissioners released a joint statement saying that acting too quickly could be “premature and counterproductive,” but added they would reconsider whether to do so “if new evidence emerges that changes this factual predicate.”

The FEC did not answer questions about whether the Republicans on the commission believed sufficient evidence had become available to expand its efforts.

Kilmer told The Hill that the report requested by a Congress would be a valuable tool for the FEC to assess its own capabilities and either show it has the tools to react to foreign influence or ask Congress for help.

Last week, the FEC put out two proposals, split along party lines, to create news disclosure rules for digital advertising for campaign solicitations; both would establish new and stricter disclaimer rules for advertisements on the Internet. Public comments are due in 60 days.

Cole says the lack of transparency around advertising is “only a small part of the foreign influence problem, and not a panacea,” but called the proposal a good start.

Internet-based ads consisted of less than 1 percent of political ad spending in 2014, totaling $71 million, according to a report cited by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP).

It’s projected that the 2018 midterms will usher in $1.9 billion in digital advertising, or 22 percent, according to the advertising research group Borrell Associates..

The policies around disclaimers for campaign advertisements on the Internet were last updated by the FEC in 2006. It first began to seek comment on the issue on 2011.

Legislation, including a bill from Kilmer and companion legislation in the Senate, has been introduced to require greater disclosure of online political ads. Those bills have not gained any traction.

During the 2016 election, Russian propagandists purchased more than $100,000 in ads from Facebook, the company said late last year.

— Post was updated at 2:46 p.m.