Cynthia Nixon: Cuomo winning gold in Albany's 'corruption Olympics'

Democratic New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Thursday, saying he excels at "the corruption Olympics" in the state capital of Albany.

“In the corruption Olympics that is Albany, I think Andrew Cuomo is winning himself some gold medals,’’ Nixon told The Buffalo News.

Nixon was referring to the upcoming pay-to-play trial involving bribery allegations against various Buffalo and Syracuse business executives, as well as the recent conviction of a former Cuomo aide on corruption charges.

“I think it’s going to be incredibly damaging [for Cuomo],’’ she told the publication.

The upcoming trial surrounding the state's Buffalo Billion program involves pay-to-play allegations for New York's $750 million contract to build a solar manufacturing facility at Buffalo's Riverbend.

“If you look at his attempt at economic development, there’s just been enormous giveaways with not a lot to show for it. Buffalo Billion is a prime example of the intersection of corruption and pay to play, giving state business to his donors without a lot of oversight, without a lot of strings attached," Nixon told the publication.

“The thing that’s so awful about the Buffalo Billion is the corruption, of course … but also how much money is being spent with so little accountability. The corruption is one thing, but these are just a bad investment of taxpayer dollars,’’ she continued.

The Hill has reached out to Cuomo's office for comment.

Nixon, who starred on HBO's "Sex and the City," launched her campaign on Monday.

The Democratic primary challenge is quickly heating up in the deep-blue state.

On Wednesday, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandAmtrak to rename Rochester station after Louise Slaughter Gillibrand endorses Cuomo for reelection Coalition presses Transportation Dept. for stricter oversight of driverless cars (D), considered a possible 2020 White House contender, endorsed Cuomo's reelection bid.