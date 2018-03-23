Attorney: Roy Moore supporters offered $10K, Bannon meeting to drop accuser as client

Two supporters of then-Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreRomney officially files to run for Senate DNC chair: RNC might outraise us but ‘they’re morally bankrupt’ Setting the record straight on charities and political speech MORE approached an attorney representing one of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct and offered $10,000 to drop the woman as his client and claim he didn't believe her, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Gary Lantrip and Bert Davi, two Alabama-based business partners who appeared at events for Moore, approached Eddie Sexton, the attorney representing Leigh Corfman in her case against Moore, and offered $10,000 and a potential meeting with Breitbart News chief Stephen Bannon in return for dropping the case and saying publicly that he did not believe Corfman's allegations.

The statement would have been issued to Breitbart News.

In phone calls recorded by Sexton and obtained by the Post, Lantrip made references to the proposed $10,000 payment and spoke of ties to Bannon and Moore, who he said were interested in trying to "cloud" Corfman's allegations.

“What they’re saying, all they want to do is cloud something,” Lantrip says in the recording. “They said if they cloud, like, two of them, then that’s all they need.”

“We got some chance to do something, make some quick little-bitty for you … and then, on down the line, we can go to D.C.,” Lantrip added, apparently referring to a meeting with Bannon.

During the Alabama special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsFeinstein, Harris call for probe of ICE after employee resigns House Judiciary chair subpoenas DOJ for FBI documents Sen. Gardner won’t let Jeff Sessions tread on Colorado’s cannabis boom MORE, multiple woman accused Moore of sexual harassment and assault, including Corfman, who said she was 14 at the time.

Bannon, Breitbart and President Trump continued to defend Moore amid the allegations, even as more mainstream Republican groups pulled their support.

In a statement to the Post, Moore confirmed that Lantrip and Davi had attended campaign events for him but said that no one in his campaign had been instructed to offer money for false statements.

“I nor anyone else in the campaign offered anyone money to say something untrue, nor did I or anyone else authorize someone else to do such a thing,” Moore said.

Lantrip and Davi "did not have any special access to Judge Moore, nor were they ever commissioned with any special tasks by the campaign team,” a spokesman added.

In an interview with the Post, Davi confirmed a longstanding relationship with Bannon but denied that the former White House aide knew anything about the offered payment.

“Our effort was really to let the truth come out,” he said. Lantrip declined to comment on any offers of payment to the attorney.

Sexton provided the Post with a handwritten copy of the statement the two provided him in exchange for the money, which disparages Corfman's case as lacking "credulity." He says he does not know who actually wrote the statement, which he says was presented to him in the presence of two Breitbart reporters.

"After reviewing the allegations, after taking Leigh Corfman as my client, I believe there is not sufficient evidence to back them up and that the case lacks credulity. I decided that since I would have difficulty representing a client that I don't believe I have to recuse myself from this case. I hope the best for Leigh,” the proposed statement reads.

Roy Moore was defeated by now-Sen. Doug Jones (D) in Alabama's special election in December.