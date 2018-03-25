Bipartisan 'No Labels' group aims to protect moderates in primary fights

The bipartisan No Labels group is looking to expand its fight for political moderates to more than a dozen primaries this year after being emboldened by Rep. Dan Lipinski’s (D-Ill.) primary victory last week.

No Labels is planning an aggressive effort to spend tens of millions of dollars to protect moderates in both parties from primary challenges, in an attempt to give incumbents incentives not to cater to the party grassroots who typically dominate primary contests.

No Labels says its fight to save moderates in both parties is vital to combatting Washington gridlock.

“Most people in Congress don’t care what most people think. What they care about is what is the narrow slice of their primary voters—which, for about 9 of 10 congress-people, is the only election that matters — what do they think?” said Ryan Clancy, the chief strategist at No Labels.

“Until the center gets some political organization, until it has some capacity to fend off the influence of the extremes on both sides, there’s no realistic way out of this mess.”

Lipinski, a Blue Dogs co-chair and staunch opponent of abortion rights, has often clashed with his caucus on issues like ObamaCare and the DREAM Act. Lipinski barely won his primary on Tuesday night after a strong challenge from Marie Newman, a first-time candidate who was backed from the left.

A coalition of major progressive groups like MoveOn.org, Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America joined in to spend more than $1.6 million to paint Lipinski as a “Democrat-in-name-only” and build out an effort for Newman on the ground.

The group’s ads compared Lipinski to President Trump Donald John TrumpParkland student encourages protesters to 'keep screaming at your own congressman' Seven most memorable moments from 'March for Our Lives' Trump considering expelling 20 Russian diplomats over chemical attacks: report MORE, highlighting Lipinski’s votes against benefits for same-sex marriages and against allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest.

No Labels countered with a nine-month, $1 million effort effort boosting Lipinski that cost more than $1 million through its allied super PAC, United for Progress. The super PAC spent money on voter targeting, placed media, mailers, digital ads and a get-out-the-vote campaign, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

While Newman lost the primary, her strong showing against an incumbent — Lipinski won by just two percentage points — has encouraged progressives who say Democrats will win be embracing liberal values.

Ilyse Hogue, a top Newman ally who heads the pro-abortion rights NARAL, compared the primary to the progressive push that defeated then-Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman in the 2006 Democratic primary after he supported the Iraq War. Lieberman, running as an independent after his primary loss, ultimately won reelection anyway.

“The strength of Marie Newman’s campaign, which stood true to her beliefs and loyal to the progress America is making, will bring a new reckoning,” Hogue wrote in a piece on Medium.

“As an elected official, when you turn your back on our shared values and our essential human rights, voters will hold you accountable — no matter how long you’ve been in office.

But the No Labels team disagrees, arguing that Lipinski’s victory in the face of an unprecedented spending campaign against him proves there’s still room for moderates in the Democratic Party.

“We proved that even a Democrat who is centrist but also has some of these outside-the-mainstream social positions, even someone with that profile can survive and thrive in the Democratic primary,” said Matt Kalmans, a strategist advising the broader No Labels effort, which is called “Country Forward.”

The United for Progress super PAC is housed under that Country Forward umbrella.

“Going back to 2010 with the Tea Party wave, there’s this narrative that there’s all this energy on the far left and on the far right,” Kalmans added.

“This election is strong proof for the fact that if you engage with voters that don’t fall into either of those corners and you explain to them that their congressman is doing something for them, they’ll pick that person every day of the week.”

Neither strategist would go into detail as to which races they are planning to target in the future, for fears of tipping off opponents. But they said that the No Labels effort plans to get involved in more than a dozen primary races that meet one of three criteria.

First, Country Forward plans to protect members of the moderate House Free Problem Solvers Caucus, lawmakers considered sympathetic to the No Labels cause who could face tough primary challenges.

Second, they’ll target primaries in open seats where a candidate who might be a good fit for the Problem Solvers Caucus faces what Clancy referred to as a “flamethrower” opponent.

And they may back challenges to incumbents that No Labels considers obstructionists.

The 2018 cycle isn’t Country Forward’s first experience at electoral politics. The group successfully helped to knock off then-Rep. Tim Huelskamp Timothy (Tim) Alan HuelskampGreen groups sue EPA for correspondence with climate skeptic group Scott Pruitt is leading the EPA toward greatness Right warns GOP agenda can’t stop at Trump’s tax law MORE (R-Kan.), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, who lost his 2016 primary against a Republican rival who pitched himself as a more pragmatic choice. And they helped now-Democratic Rep. Darren Soto Darren Michael SotoWhy Puerto Rico cannot govern itself Trump officials cast doubt on Zinke’s Florida offshore drilling exemption Puerto Rico's children need recovery funds MORE (Fla.) in his open seat contest that year, as well.

The focus on primaries comes as many members of the Problem Solvers Caucus face tough reelection bids.

Republican Reps. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanKey Republicans back VA secretary as talk of firing escalates Only 2 vulnerable House Republicans want Trump's help with campaign: report Ethics issues pile up for Trump Cabinet officials MORE (Colo.), Ryan Costello Ryan Anthony CostellloRepublican Pa. congressman won't seek reelection: report Supreme Court denies GOP request to block new Pa. congressional map Judges refuse GOP request to block new Pa. district boundaries MORE (Pa.), Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloMichael Steele: Congress must lead on cannabis reform and stand with the American public Biden hosting fundraiser in Miami House GOP frets over Pennsylvania race MORE (Fla.), Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickSupreme Court denies GOP request to block new Pa. congressional map Former Gov. Rendell: Dems have to run candidates who fit values of the district Pension committee must deliver on retirement promise MORE (Pa.), John Katko John Michael KatkoOvernight Regulation: NRA opposes new age limits on gun buys | Justices limit Dodd-Frank protections for whistleblowers | Health chief exploring more actions on drug prices | New SEC guidance on cyber breaches Man pleads guilty to threatening congressman over net neutrality Progressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration MORE (N.Y.), Tom MacArthur Thomas (Tom) Charles MacArthurTrump resists funding for project on his home turf Pension committee must deliver on retirement promise Biden makes endorsements in top House races MORE (N.J.), Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonDem shares emotional plea for gun control: I had to hide when my ‘father was out of control with a gun’ Week ahead: Lawmakers put spotlight on energy infrastructure 10 Senate Democrats are up for reelection in Trump country MORE (Mich.) and David Young David Edmund YoungLawmakers trade barbs, torch Trump at DC soiree Mnuchin says Canada, Mexico would avoid tariffs if NAFTA gets done Pence to promote GOP candidates in Iowa, Kentucky and Nebraska MORE (Iowa) are all listed on the non-partisan Cook Political Report’s list of competitive House races.

So are Democratic members of the caucus: Reps. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerThe Hill's 12:30 Report Washington VIPs gather to celebrate Mark Penn's new book House passes bill requiring more frequent reviews of financial regulations MORE (N.J.), Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyTom Steyer announces M effort to bring out young voters in Florida, California Fla. senator blasts 'excessive partisanship' after exclusion from White House guns meeting White House excludes Florida Democratic senator from meeting MORE (Fla.) and Tom O’Halleran (Ariz.).

A Democratic wave in November could bring down a number of Republican members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. But No Labelsdoesn’t plan to get involved in general elections, believing that focusing on primary fights will help the group avoid angering either party.

“The goal is not to oppose the parties, the goal is not to be hostile to Democrats or Republicans,” Clancy said.

“The goal is to ensure that in every race around the country where there’s a fight between someone who is eminently consensus-oriented and has a record of working collaboratively to actually achieve things, and someone who is running on a policy of obstruction, that we promote the former and try to defeat the latter.”