Republicans invest nearly $300,000 in red Arizona district

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has poured nearly $300,000 into an Arizona congressional race in a district considered to be safely held by Republicans, the latest sign of GOP worry ahead of the November midterms.

The Washington Post reported FEC filings that show the RNC has put $281,250 into door-to-door canvassing efforts in Arizona's 8th District, which was most recently held by former GOP Rep. Trent Franks Harold (Trent) Trent FranksGOP women’s group endorses challengers in top Senate, House races GOP dodges bullet in Arizona race to replace Franks Real-time data insights have become a powerful political tool MORE. The district has not elected a Democrat since being drawn in 2011.

Tipirneni's spokesman responded to the Post on Friday by saying the RNC investment was a sign of GOP fears over a lack of "enthusiasm" for Lesko's campaign.

“Spending more than a quarter-million D.C. dollars for door-to-door outreach is a bit surprising,” Tipirneni’s spokesman Jason Kimbrough told the Post. “It just shows how worried they must be about enthusiasm for their ethically challenged nominee. Dr. Tipirneni’s a strong candidate, especially when compared to career politician Debbie Lesko, who’s obviously in trouble.”

Arizona's 8th Congressional District voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Both parties need to do more on drug prices Senate approves .3 trillion spending bill, sending to Trump White House: Trump will delay steel tariffs for EU, six countries MORE over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhite House would like to see Biden ‘in the boxing ring’ in 2020 House Judiciary chair subpoenas DOJ for FBI documents The suit to make Electoral College more ‘fair’ could make it worse MORE by a margin of 12.1 percent. In 2016, former Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) won his seat over Green Party candidate Mark Salazar by a 37.1 point margin.

Republican candidate Debbie Lesko currently leads her Democratic challenger Hiral Tipirneni by about 14 points, according to internal polling released by Tipirneni's campaign.

Despite this, Tipirneni began the campaign with slightly more cash on hand than did Lesko, the Post reported, with the election to replace Franks to be held in April.

Franks resigned in December over claims from an employee that he urged her to become a surrogate mother for his child.