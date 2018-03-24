Gabby Giffords fundraises on gun control march: Gun lobby has ‘something to be worried about’

Former Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (Ariz.), the leader of a prominent gun control advocacy group, is fundraising on an anti-gun violence rally in Washington, D.C., taking place on Saturday.

"Today we are giving the gun lobby something to be worried about," wrote Giffords in an email Saturday soliciting donations that will be split between the Giffords PAC and the Democratic National Committee.

Saturday's rally and march is a student-led protest started in response to the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla., last month.

Giffords, whose group raised more than $1.2 million in the week after 17 students and teachers were slain in Parkland, said she will work "tirelessly" this year to defeat members of Congress who take funds from pro-gun rights lobbying groups.

"The gun lobby is fully committed to defending their deadly agenda, no matter what the cost. They are prepared to spend tens of millions of dollars this year -- all to elect candidates who will stall efforts on gun violence prevention legislation," Giffords wrote.

Giffords, who was shot in the head during a 2011 shooting, said Saturday's marches demanding tighter gun restrictions and actions by Congress shows the "collective power" of the movement.

The "March For Our Lives," organized by survivors of the Florida shooting, is expected to bring nearly half a million protesters to the nation's capital on Saturday.

Many participants are calling for an end to the political influence of the National Rifle Association, which gives millions of dollars in campaign contributions in races across the country.