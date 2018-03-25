Fox News poll: Dems' lead on generic ballot shrinks to 5 points

The Democratic lead over Republicans in the midterm elections is narrowing, according to a Fox News poll out Sunday.

According to the poll, Democratic candidates are ahead of Republicans by only 5 points on a generic ballot. Forty-six percent of voters said they would support Democratic candidates in the midterms, while 41 percent said they planned to back Republicans.

That is a significant change from a Fox News poll in October that put Democrats ahead by 15 points on the generic ballot.

The poll should be welcome news for Republicans, who are trying to stave off electoral losses this year as Democrats seek to capitalize on President Trump Donald John TrumpParkland student encourages protesters to 'keep screaming at your own congressman' Seven most memorable moments from 'March for Our Lives' Trump considering expelling 20 Russian diplomats over chemical attacks: report MORE's low approval ratings to take back majorities in Congress.

It's common for the president's political party to lose seats in Congress in midterm elections.

At the same time, more than a third of voters — 36 percent — said they're more enthusiastic about going to the polls this year than in past midterm elections. Twelve percent are less enthusiastic, while a little more than half — 51 percent — said they feel about the same as in past years, according to the Fox News poll.

The Fox News poll was conducted from March 18-21 and is based on phone interviews with 1,014 registered voters nationwide. Its margin of error is 3 percentage points.