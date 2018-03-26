Senate Republican campaign arm hits Dem senators over Clinton remarks

Senate Republicans' campaign arm is out with a new suite of digital ads Monday that ties red-state Democrats to dismissive comments from Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMcCaskill: Clinton should be more careful in how she describes Trump voters How the government will operate in 2030 Biden supporters are thrilled over his fight with Trump MORE about supporters of President Trump Donald John TrumpMcCaskill: Clinton should be more careful in how she describes Trump voters Stormy Daniels lawyer slams critics who say there was 'nothing new' in '60 Minutes' interview Costello won't seek reelection in Pennsylvania MORE.

The new ads, which will air in states that Trump won in 2016 where a Democratic senator is now up for reelection, uses footage from two Clinton speeches — one from the 2016 campaign and one from a discussion in India earlier this month.

The ad plays video of the famous line from the 2016 campaign that saw the Democratic nominee and former secretary of State pan half of Trump supporters as part of a "basket of deplorables." Then it pivots to the more recent footage, where Clinton framed supporters of Trump's campaign as people who want to look "backwards."

The ads end by mashing up footage of the Democratic senators campaigning for Clinton with her controversial comments.

It's the latest attempt by Republicans to poke at the scabs of a bruising 2016 election and mobilize voters around opposition to Clinton.