Former professional clown running for Congress in South Carolina

A former professional clown is running for Congress in South Carolina.

Steve Lough — a former clown for the Ringling Bros. circus — is running as a Democrat in South Carolina's 5th District.

"They joke that the president and Congress are all clowns," Lough said when announcing his bid, according to The State.

"Well, in my professional opinion, they are the worst clowns I've ever seen."

Lough's website is clownforcongress.com.

Lough said he wants to advocate for gun control and universal access to health care.

He cited the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, saying that he was working in a North Carolina school to help combat bullying at the time.

"For the next six months, I couldn't sleep, felt depressed, and every time I worked with a 6-year-old volunteer in the show, I was reminded of the horror of that day in Newtown," Lough said, according to The State.

"When none of our gun laws changed, I got mad."

Lough has in the past volunteered on the 2008 and 2012 campaigns of former President Obama. He said he also volunteered on the 2016 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersKiller Mike apologizes for NRATV interview, says he supports 'March for Our Lives' Senate Dems request health panel hearing on school shootings Pro-Sanders rapper defends appearance on NRATV MORE (I-Vt.).

Several other Democrats have also filed to run in the South Carolina district against Rep. Ralph Norman Ralph Warren Norman25 House Republicans defy leadership in key spending bill vote Trump: 'Fake News Media' only give me credit for 1 congressional win Pentagon releases guidance for potential government shutdown MORE (R). The Democratic primary will be held later this year.

Norman took the seat in a special election last year after it was vacated by Rep. Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump signs massive spending bill, backing away from veto threat Mulvaney ends consumer protection probe of payday loan collector: report Trump threatens to veto omnibus over lack of wall funding, DACA fix MORE (R-S.C.), who had become President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Census to include citizenship question Trump pens letter to family of Parkland victim Post: Trump tells aides that Stormy Daniels isn't his type MORE's budget director. Though Norman only won the special election with 51 percent of the vote, the seat is not considered in danger of a Democratic upset in 2018.