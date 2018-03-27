Cynthia Nixon compares Cuomo to Trump

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon compared New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Census to include citizenship question Trump pens letter to family of Parkland victim Post: Trump tells aides that Stormy Daniels isn't his type MORE at a Tuesday press conference, arguing that both men are bullies, according to CNN.

"We've all seen it — Andrew the Bully," the former "Sex and the City" actress challenging Cuomo said.

"He bullies other elected officials, he bullies anyone who criticizes him. It reminds me of the behavior we see from Donald Trump every day," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nixon said that standing up to bullies and sending a "clear, loud message" was her campaign's goal.

"My experience has taught me that there's only one way to deal with a bully. You have to stand up to him. You have to send a loud, clear message that you will not be bullied," she said.

Nixon went on to rip Cuomo for allying with the Independent Democratic Caucus, a coalition of Democratic state lawmakers who have given Republicans in the state Senate a majority by caucusing across party lines.

"Gov. Cuomo will walk out of that room and do what he always does, promise big, get some headlines, and ultimately hand over all the power to his buddies in the Republican senate," she said, before aiming a jab at Cuomo allies who have cast Nixon as a political novice.

"It's all scripted. He deserves an Oscar for his performance. Some may say his lack of acting experience makes him unqualified, but I actually think he's doing pretty well. It just goes to show you what a novice can do if they put their mind to it," she said.

Nixon launched her campaign last week. New York's Democratic primary will take place on June 26.