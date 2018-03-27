John Bolton endorses Army veteran in Senate race

Incoming national security adviser John Bolton has endorsed Army veteran John James (R) in his race to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowSenators target 'gag clauses' that hide potential savings on prescriptions Nonprofit leaders look to continue work with lawmakers to strengthen charitable giving 10 Senate Democrats are up for reelection in Trump country MORE (D-Mich.).

The support for the outsider GOP candidate came from Bolton's political action committee, the John Bolton PAC, last Thursday — the day President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Census to include citizenship question Trump pens letter to family of Parkland victim Post: Trump tells aides that Stormy Daniels isn't his type MORE announced the former United Nations ambassador would join the administration.

"I'm honored to have the support of Ambassador John Bolton," James said in a statement, as first reported by The Daily Caller. "Amb. Bolton has a history of supporting candidates who are strong on national defense and who will prioritize the safety of all Americans."

James, 37, a successful businessman and eight-year combat veteran of the Iraq War, said he understands national security "from a strategic to a tactical level."

Bolton will replace outgoing national security adviser H.R. McMaster, a three-star Army general, on April 9.

Bolton's official support for James came on the same day that James won the endorsement of the American Conservative Union, the major conservative grass-roots organization that hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

James now faces a tough race for Stabenow's seat in a state that holds a deep base of support for the three-term Democrat, even as Trump won it narrowly in 2016. In her last reelection bid, Stabenow beat her opponent by 19 points.

While James has surpassed $1 million in campaign funds, his opponent has more than $8 million in the bank as of January and raised $1.9 million in the last three months of 2017.