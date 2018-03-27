Menendez to announce reelection bid months after corruption trial

Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezPoll: Menendez has 17-point lead over GOP challenger Russian attacks on America require bipartisan response from Congress Justice Dept intends to re-try Menendez in corruption case MORE (D-N.J.) is set to seek a third term in office, an announcement that comes nearly two months after federal prosecutors moved to drop corruption charges against him.

Menendez is set to kick off the reelection bid on Wednesday, and plans to hold events in Union City and southern New Jersey, The Associated Press reported. He's expected to be joined at the events by Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Health Care: House passes .3T omnibus | Bill boosts funds for NIH, opioid treatment | Senators spar over ObamaCare fix | 'Right to Try' bill heads to the Senate The Hill's 12:30 Report Booker admits defeat in Capitol snowball fight with Flake MORE (D-N.J.) and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D).

Menendez was indicted in 2015 for allegedly accepting lavish gifts and campaign donations from a wealthy Florida eye doctor in exchange for using his office to perform political favors.

That case went to trial in the fall of 2017, but ultimately ended when jurors deadlocked and couldn't reach a verdict.

For more than two months after that, it remained unclear whether federal prosecutors would seek to retry Menendez. On Jan. 31, they moved to dismiss the charges against the senator.

Menendez, who repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the case, said the decision to dismiss the charges was "appropriate."

"From the very beginning, I never wavered in my innocence and my belief that justice would prevail," he said at the time. "I am grateful that the Department of Justice has taken the time to reevaluate its case and come to the appropriate conclusion."

Even as he faced trial, Menendez insisted that he intended to seek reelection in 2018. Despite the dropped charges, he still faces investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee.

The announcement of Menendez's reelection bid drew immediate fire from the Republican Party's Senate campaign arm.

"A federal jury was unable to come to a decision on disgraced Senator Bob Menendez’s corruption case, but New Jersey voters will have the final word," Bob Salera, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, said in a statement.

A survey released earlier this month by Quinnipiac University showed Menendez leading his Republican challenger, Bob Hugin, but 17 points.