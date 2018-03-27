Race heats up to fill Slaughter's House seat

New York state assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle (D) has announced a bid to fill the seat left by Rep. Louise Slaughter Dorothy (Louise) Louise SlaughterThe Hill's 12:30 Report Trump threatens to veto omnibus over lack of wall funding, DACA fix House Republicans grumble about the 'worst process ever' MORE after her death last week.

Morelle is making quick work of trying to unify the party around himself, announcing his bid on Monday flanked by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Slaughter's daughter

During his announcement, Morelle framed his candidacy as a continuation of Slaughter's legacy. The longtime lawmaker died last week at the age of 88 after a fall in her Washington, D.C., home.

"She taught me an awful lot about public service and I hope to continue that legacy and I'm going to work to make her family proud," Morelle said , according to WHAM News in Rochester.

There are a handful of other candidates exploring bids. WHAM reported that Brighton Town Boardmember Robin Wilt, former mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart and Rochester City Board of Education president Van White are all considering bids.

Clarke did not immediately respond to a request for comment through Gillibrand's office.