Major GOP super PAC expands field offices to 31 districts

A major super PAC with ties to House GOP leadership is opening additional field offices in key House seats as Republicans look to protect their majority in a tough midterm election.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) announced Wednesday that it’s adding five more field offices, bringing the total number to 31 in competitive House districts across the country. These offices have staffers and volunteers who focus on phone banking and canvassing efforts.

The latest additions are offices set up to protect Republican incumbents up for reelection including Reps. Bruce Poliquin Bruce Lee PoliquinMajor GOP super PAC expands field offices to 31 districts Poll: Voters in vulnerable GOP districts oppose tax bill Dem lead in generic ballot polls worries GOP MORE (Maine), Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddTerrorists have been using bitcoin for four years, so what's the surprise? Trump urged Ryan not to fund NY-NJ tunnel project: report 13 House Republicans call on Sessions to appoint second special counsel MORE (N.C.) and Steve Chabot Steven (Steve) Joseph ChabotDoug Collins to run for House Judiciary chair DCCC adds first black candidates to list of top candidates Congress must stand up for human rights MORE (Ohio). There’s also an office in the seat vacated by retiring GOP Rep. Dave Reichert David (Dave) George ReichertWith bills on the table, Congress must heed the call to fix our national parks 107 House Republicans express 'deep concern' about Trump tariffs Overnight Finance: Cohn resigns from White House | Senate moves forward on Dodd-Frank rollback | House eyes vote on funding bill next week MORE (Wash.). Republicans have rallied behind former state Sen. Dino Rossi.

CLF is also setting up an office in Pennsylvania’s newly created 17th district. The state Supreme Court adopted new congressional lines in its gerrymandering case. And the new map appears likely to go into effect for the fall after federal judges and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected GOP challenges to it.

The 17th district will feature two incumbents: GOP Rep. Keith Rothfus Keith James RothfusPennsylvania Republican Costello won't seek reelection Lamb files in Pennsylvania 17th for November election Supreme Court denies GOP request to block new Pa. congressional map MORE and Democrat Conor Lamb, who will be sworn in next month after pulling off a massive upset victory in the nationally watched special election earlier this month.

CLF spent millions in that special election attacking Lamb in a district President Trump Donald John TrumpCigna says it has reduced customers use of opioids by 25 percent Greens launch campaign to get Pruitt fired White House: 'Maximum pressure' campaign on North Korea is working MORE carried by 20 points in 2016. Now, Lamb will be running in a much more favorable race for Democrats and a district Trump carried by less than 3 points. But this time, Lamb will vie for the nomination in a primary instead of a nominating convention like in the special election.

“We have long known Republicans will face a challenging environment this midterm election cycle, and that’s why CLF has been focused on growing our data-driven national field program since February 2017,” said Corry Bliss, CLF executive director.

“CLF staff and volunteers have been engaging with voters on a daily basis, and the fact that we have knocked over 8 million doors is a testament to the strength of our field program. This micro-targeted focus on ground game will be a key component to maintaining the Republican majority in 2018.”

In addition to the new field offices, CLF announced that it has contacted 8 million voters across the country over the past year.

CLF’s presence in these 31 districts indicates where many of the most competitive races will take place this fall. Democrats need to flip two dozen seats to take back the House.