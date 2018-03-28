Obama to raise funds for McCaskill in Beverly Hills: report

Former President Obama is set to make an appearance at a fundraiser for Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillReport shows skyrocketing costs for 20 brand-name drugs Senate Republican campaign arm hits Dem senators over Clinton remarks McCaskill: Clinton should be more careful in how she describes Trump voters MORE (D-Mo.) in Beverly Hills, Calif., in May, according to an invitation for the event.

Politico, which obtained a copy of the invite, reported Wednesday that Obama is listed as a special guest at the event. It's being hosted by Hollywood giants, including director Steven Spielberg, actress Katie McGrath and film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The event is being paid for by McCaskill 2018 Victory, a fundraising committee supporting McCaskill's reelection bid, as well as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and the Missouri Democratic State Committee, Politico reported.

It would be Obama's first appearance on behalf of an individual candidate since he left office last year.

McCaskill became one of the first senators to endorse Obama's presidential bid in 2008, and became one of his most vocal supporters on the campaign trail.

McCaskill is facing a potentially difficult reelection bid this year, and is considered among the most vulnerable Democrats in the Senate.

Her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, needled the senator in a tweet noting the fundraiser's location.

.@clairecmc why aren't you bringing President Obama to Missouri instead of Beverly Hills? https://t.co/Ze8c93PUCm — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 28, 2018

President Trump Donald John TrumpCigna says it has reduced customers use of opioids by 25 percent Greens launch campaign to get Pruitt fired White House: 'Maximum pressure' campaign on North Korea is working MORE beat out Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDavis: The secret is out — Bill Press reveals he is really purple in ‘From The Left’ FBI doubles personnel to respond to Goodlatte requests SE Cupp: Leave Trump like Clinton should have left her husband MORE in Missouri in 2016 by more than 500,000 votes.

“Former President Obama and Hillary Clinton are extremely unpopular in Trump country, and campaigning for red state Democrats will only remind folks that their Senator supported the Obama/Clinton liberal agenda over the wishes of their constituents,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokeswoman Katie Martin said in a statement.

“Red state Democrats may welcome Obama’s campaign cash, but accepting his help will only ensure they are voted out in November,” she added.

--This report was updated at 11:16 a.m.