Dem challenger to Nunes raises more than $1 million

The Democratic candidate seeking to unseat House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesTop Intel Dem: Minority 'absolutely' plans to continue Russia witness interviews FEC probing Nunes for possible campaign violations Top Russia probe Republican: 'No intention' of calling Cambridge Analytica officials back MORE (R-Calif.) has raised over $1 million in campaign funds in the first quarter of the year, according to CNN.

Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz said the large influx of campaign funds came as Nunes failed to address the issues affecting his constituents. The Republican has been at the center of a political firestorm in recent months as he led his committee's efforts to probe alleged surveillance abuse at the Justice Department and the FBI.

"Devin Nunes is in Washington playing games on the House Intelligence Committee," Janz told CNN. "And while he is doing that the issues back here at home that people care about are being ignored."

The Janz campaign, which crossed the $1 million threshold with three days left in the first quarter of 2018, first saw a spike in contributions in the days after the committee released a controversial memo questioning the process by which the FBI and Justice Department approved a surveillance warrant on a former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Despite the massive influx of cash, Janz still faces an uphill battle for California's 22nd district, which Bollotpedia has classified as "safe Republican." The Republican incumbent has over $4 million in cash on hand for the upcoming race, according to the latest FEC filings.

Janz, who has vowed to not support longtime House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiCummings calls for hearings on citizenship census question Schumer: Courts should block Trump's census citizenship question Dems blast new citizenship question on census MORE (D-Calif.) if he wins, has not earned the official support of the party's House fundraising wing, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The Justice Department's inspector general is now officially investigating the surveillance warrant on Page.