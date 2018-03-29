Nunes fundraises off House Intel's 'no collusion' claim

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesDem challenger to Nunes raises more than million DOJ watchdog launches probe into alleged FISA abuse House Judiciary chair hopeful eyes surveillance reform MORE (R-Calif.) is fundraising off the conclusion by Republican members of his committee that there's no substantial evidence of collusion between the Russian government and President Trump Donald John TrumpKushner has called Bolton for advice over past year: report Jeb Bush hits Trump: I go home to children 'who actually love me' Sanders to visit Mississippi for anniversary of MLK assassination MORE's campaign.

"After more than a year of diverted resources and slanderous attacks from the far left over alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian hackers, we've reached a conclusion about collusion: there was none," Nunes said in a fundraising email.

"Now, their attacks against me are growing stronger — extreme liberals in Hollywood, Washington, D.C., and across the country have set their sights on me and my seat in Congress," Nunes continued. "They will say and do anything to support their far-left candidate against me."

Nunes has faced criticism over his handling of the House Intelligence Committee from the leading Democrat running to face him, with district attorney Andrew Janz seeing a massive spike in donations in the two days after Republicans voted to release a controversial Nunes memo on surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser.

Still, Nunes is likely to win reelection to his seat, which is considered safely Republican.