Top black leaders refused to sign letter defending McCaskill's campaign

Top African-American leaders in Missouri refused to sign a letter defending Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillDems ask GAO to investigate Interior staff reassignments Hillary Clinton should step off the stage to let Democrats move on Obama to raise funds for McCaskill in Beverly Hills: report MORE (D-Mo.) against criticism that she’s not doing enough outreach to minority voters, according to the Kansas City Star.

McCaskill, who’s considered one of the most vulnerable senators on the ballot this fall, asked prominent leaders in the state, including Democratic Reps. Emanuel Cleaver and Lacy Clay William (Lacy) Lacy ClayThe nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment GOP rejects Dem effort to demand Trump’s tax returns ahead of Senate vote We will fight for our DREAMers MORE and some state legislators, to sign the letter.

They decided against signing it but maintained that they’ll support her in her reelection race. Cleaver said that McCaskill will need to step up her engagement with black communities to make sure she’s not neglecting parts of her base in such a competitive race.

“I’m 100 percent certain that nobody signed it,” Cleaver told the Star on Wednesday. “We talked about it very seriously and strongly and every one of us said, ‘We’re going to support her, but signing this letter isn’t going to achieve what she wants. It’s just going to make people angry.’

“The state is large and diverse, but she might need to take the campaign into the repair shop in the black communities. I think if people see that she’s actually trying to win them over then I think it will be a benefit to her re-election.”

That criticism stems from comments made by Bruce Franks, a state legislator and top black activist who called on McCaskill to “show up” and meet with minority voters to get support for her campaign.

“I’m going to vote for Claire, but Claire is going to have to bring her ass to St. Louis,” Franks said at a town hall on Feb. 17.

McCaskill has a tough campaign as one of 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection in a state that President Trump Donald John TrumpKushner has called Bolton for advice over past year: report Jeb Bush hits Trump: I go home to children 'who actually love me' Sanders to visit Mississippi for anniversary of MLK assassination MORE carried in the 2016 election. Trump won Missouri by nearly 19 points.

McCaskill’s campaign said she’s worked hard for African-Americans during her tenure as a prosecutor and also as a senator.

When asked about the letter at a Wednesday town hall, McCaskill insisted that she won’t take any voters for granted. And she’s frequently touted the dozens of town halls she’s held throughout the state.

“I think maybe the letter elevated the issue maybe more than it should have been and it was fine,” McCaskill said. “I mean, listen, here’s the bottom line: I am going to work very hard and not take one vote for granted. I am blessed to have a lot of friends and a lot of supporters in the black community and I am not going to take one of them for granted.”

McCaskill will likely face Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, the leading candidate for the Republican nomination. The primary will be held on Aug. 7.

McCaskill will have a difficult needle to thread running as a Democrat in Trump country. She needs to balance making inroads with Trump voters and moderates, while also continuing to appeal to Democrats.