Biden endorses Feinstein's reelection bid: 'She’s tenacious. She’s accomplished'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden calls teen battling cancer on FaceTime Hillary Clinton should step off the stage to let Democrats move on Poll: Voters think Biden would win in fist fight against Trump MORE endorsed Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinDems to top DOJ officials: Publicly promise not to interfere in Mueller's probe Schumer: Courts should block Trump's census citizenship question The argument that Gina Haspel was just doing her job doesn’t work MORE’s (D-Calif.) reelection bid in the face of a challenge from the left, her campaign announced Thursday.

Biden noted that the two worked together in the Senate, and praised Feinstein for her advocacy for California and “progressive values we share.”

“She’s tenacious. She’s accomplished. And she’s exactly who we need in the Senate to stand up to this Administration and its Republican allies in Congress. Dianne is a dear friend, and I’m proud to endorse her re-election,” Biden said in a statement.

“I’m so honored that Joe has endorsed my re-election — his support is a big deal,” Feinstein said in a statement.

Feinstein, 84, has held her Senate seat since 1992, but faces a challenge in a Democratic primary this year. She failed to clinch the California Democratic Party’s endorsement last month.

Feinstein earned 37 percent of the delegates’ votes at the state party’s annual convention, while her main rival, state Senate leader Kevin de León (D), received 54 percent of the vote. Candidates needed 60 percent to win the endorsement.

De León has rallied progressives who are frustrated with Feinstein and feel she hasn't held President Trump Donald John TrumpKushner has called Bolton for advice over past year: report Jeb Bush hits Trump: I go home to children 'who actually love me' Sanders to visit Mississippi for anniversary of MLK assassination MORE accountable.

Some liberal leaders, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders to visit Mississippi for anniversary of MLK assassination Only in Washington is a debate about war in Yemen controversial Poll: Trump's job performance rating drops MORE (I-Vt.) have thus far declined to weigh in on the race.

The Democratic primary will be held on June 5.

Biden, meanwhile, is at the center of speculation over whether he intends to run for the White House in 2020. He has said he is open to the idea, but has not made a final decision.

The former senator and vice president has taken an active role in the 2018 midterms, campaigning hard for Democrat Conor Lamb ahead of his special election victory earlier this month in Pennsylvania's 18th District.