Stacey Dash drops out of congressional race

Actress Stacey Dash has dropped her congressional bid, CNN reported Friday.

The “Clueless” actress and former Fox News commentator will no longer run as a Republican in California’s 44th District.

"After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California's 44th Congressional District," Dash told CNN in an email statement.

Dash filed to run as a Republican under the slogan “Dash to D.C.” last month for the California district that has been represented by a Democrat since 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dash said in her statement to CNN that she believes the “overall bitterness” of the political process, in addition to the “rigors of campaigning” and holding office would negatively affect her health and family.

"I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level,” Dash said in her statement. “My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party."

Incumbent Rep. Nanette Barragán’s (D) top challenger is fellow Democrat Compton Mayor Aja Brown. The district includes Compton, as well as Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.