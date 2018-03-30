Eric Holder says he'll decide on a 2020 run by early next year

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderWalker sets special election date after losing court fight Eric Holder says he’s considering presidential bid 2020 Census to target certain groups but affect us all MORE will decide on whether to run for president in 2020 by early next year, he said in an interview Thursday.

Holder, who served as attorney general from 2009 to 2015 under President Obama, told the hosts of Viceland's "Desus & Mero" that he would be exploring the possibility of a run throughout the rest of the year.

"I don't know. We'll see. I haven't decided yet," Holder said when asked about his plans for a possible challenge to President Trump Donald John TrumpConservative lawmakers keep up calls for second special counsel GOP chairmen: Sessions move to probe alleged FISA abuse 'a step in the right direction' Shulkin: Trump didn't mention I would be fired on phone call MORE.

"What I've said is, I'm going to decide by the beginning of next year and see if there is going to be another chapter in my public service career."

Holder, the nation's first African-American attorney general, is currently aiming to break Republican strongholds on congressional district maps and state governments across the country as the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

While Holder said he didn't miss congressional hearings on the Hill, he sees some things in the current administration that he would handle differently.

"Actually, you watch the news, and you want to be in it. Because I mean, I see what [Attorney General] Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsConservative lawmakers keep up calls for second special counsel Carter Page says FBI asked about RNC meeting with Russian envoy GOP chairmen: Sessions move to probe alleged FISA abuse 'a step in the right direction' MORE is doing at the Justice Department – I'd like to be able to make sure that the things he's doing would not happen," he said.

Holder is among a slew of Democrats eyeing potential 2020 bids, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette Biden Biden endorses Feinstein's reelection bid: 'She’s tenacious. She’s accomplished' Biden calls teen battling cancer on FaceTime Hillary Clinton should step off the stage to let Democrats move on MORE and a number of sitting senators.

Biden has said he will pursue the Democratic nomination if he doesn't see anyone else in the party he thinks is up for the job.