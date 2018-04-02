Missouri Republican Senate candidate sidesteps on Trump

Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley in an interview published Monday sidestepped questions about President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Magazine cover depicts Trump as a pig GOP lawmaker: Republicans 'would be well advised to get ready' for Dem wave in midterms Tech giants brace for sweeping EU privacy law MORE

Hawley avoided directly addressing questions about the president's past actions toward women, telling The Associated Press, "Number one, I am always my own man."

“I value my independence very highly,” the candidate said. “My loyalties as a U.S. senator would be first and foremost to the people of Missouri and their needs.”

Trump threw his support behind Hawley during a trip to Missouri last year.

“Josh, our next senator, where is he?” Trump said in a speech. “He’s going to be a great senator and he wants to see a big tax cut. ... Your current senator does not want a tax cut. That’s not good," he continued referring to incumbent Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillWho is the Russian-linked Manafort associate at the center of Mueller's probe? Senate Democrats want Ross to testify on census citizenship question Our willful ignorance on drug prices MORE (D-Mo.) who faces a tough 2018 reelection bid in a state that Trump won by nearly 20 points in 2016.

Hawley did say he was “delighted to have the president’s support.”

“The president endorsed me back in November,” he said. “He’s been here obviously a couple of times now. We’ll hope he’ll come back.”

Hawley is seen by Republicans as a potentially valuable asset in what could be one of the most competitive midterm races in November.

A Gravis survey published on March 12 had McCaskill up 2 points over Hawley, while Hawley lead by 8 points in an Axios–Survey Monkey poll released just a week earlier.