More than one-third of GOP's midterm House ads target Pelosi

Republicans running for House seats in 2018 have featured House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiThree reforms to fix the House Intelligence Committee Spending bill is .3 trillion mistake by Republican leaders in Congress Dem challenger to Nunes raises more than million MORE (D-Calif.) in 34 percent of their broadcast ads, according to data provided to USA Today.

The number of times Pelosi — who has been a longtime target of the GOP — is being featured in attack ads this year marks a significant hike from past elections.

She was featured in 13 percent of ads in 2014 and 9 percent of ads in 2016, USA Today noted.

With former President Obama out of the White House and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive lawmakers facing tough primary races Trump 2020 campaign must prioritize union vote GOP hopes to capitalize on crowded Dem primaries MORE’s failed presidential bid in 2016, Pelosi has become the main face of the Democratic party, making her a prime target for Republicans.

Although the GOP often likes to tie Pelosi to a Democratic candidate, it is not clear that the strategy has been successful.

Despite the minority leader appearing in 58 percent of all GOP ads in the March special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District, Democrat Conor Lamb was able to seize a narrow victory and distance himself from Pelosi by saying he wouldn’t back her for leadership if he won and if Democrats took back the House in November's midterms.

However, Pelosi was also featured in 55 percent of all Republican ads in last year’s special election in Georgia’s 6th District, which Republican Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelDems face difficult choices on resources in battle for Senate Former Georgia senator and governor Zell Miller dies Trump: 'Fake News Media' only give me credit for 1 congressional win MORE won by less than 10,000 votes.

The Pennsylvania and Georgia special elections both took place in districts President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Magazine cover depicts Trump as a pig GOP lawmaker: Republicans 'would be well advised to get ready' for Dem wave in midterms Tech giants brace for sweeping EU privacy law MORE won in 2016.

Many analysts expect a massive Democratic turnout in the 2018 midterm elections that could flip the House to Democratic control.

The last time Pelosi was heavily featured in GOP ads was during the 2010 midterm elections when Republicans took back control of the House during Obama's first term.

Although it isn’t clear if featuring Pelosi in ads helps Republicans, attacks against her have triggered mixed reactions from Democrats, with many Democratic candidates running in more conservative districts choosing to distance themselves from the minority leader.

Pelosi has been targeted much more than other congressional leaders in recent years, USA Today noted. Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanThe time for radical centrism has come House conservatives to air grievances in new 'Swamp' docu-series Trump 'Putingate' pardons could be criminal and would be impeachable MORE (R-Wis.) has been the target in only 5 percent of Democratic House ads this year.

Democrats will likely target Trump over congressional leadership heavily in midterm contests.