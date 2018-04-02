Esty won't run for reelection after harassment allegations against ex-staffer

Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-Conn.) announced Monday that she won't run for reelection, news that follows a report that she was slow to act after she learned of allegations that her former chief of staff assaulted and harassed another staffer.

Esty announced the decision as a number of prominent Democrats, as well as the state's largest newspaper, called for her to step down. The controversy stems from Esty's handling of assault and harassment allegations leveled against her then-chief of staff, Tony Baker, who worked in her office until 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT Calling serving in Congress "one of the greatest honors of my life," Esty wrote on Facebook that "it is in the best interest of my constituents and my family to end my time in Congress at the end of this year and not seek re-election."

"Too many women have been harmed by harassment in the workplace. In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better. To the survivor, I want to express my strongest apology for letting you down," she wrote on Facebook.

"In Congress, and workplaces across the country, we need stronger workplace protections and to provide employees with a platform to raise concerns, address problems, and work to reduce and eliminate such occurrences, in the first place. In my final months in Congress, I will use my power to fight for action and meaningful change," she continued.