Trump leads Kasich, Flake among likely NH GOP voters

President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Magazine cover depicts Trump as a pig GOP lawmaker: Republicans 'would be well advised to get ready' for Dem wave in midterms Tech giants brace for sweeping EU privacy law MORE leads a pair of potential Republican challengers in a theoretical 2020 New Hampshire primary, a survey published Monday showed.

The American Research Group poll, reported first by BuzzFeed News, found Trump leads Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) by 6 points, 48 percent to 42 percent, in a two-way race among likely Republican voters. Trump leads Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake: 'Plenty' of lawmakers want to work with Trump on DACA Hillary foe turns heads with Trump talk Arpaio says he will resume challenging Obama's birth certificate if elected MORE (R-Ariz.) by a wider margin, 49 percent to 33 percent, with 18 percent of voters undecided, the poll found.

In a hypothetical matchup where Trump, Kasich and Flake all run in 2020, Trump leads with 51 percent. Kasich earns 34 percent in that scenario, while Flake earns 4 percent.

The poll surveyed 420 Republicans between March 21-17, and has a margin of error of 5 percentage points.

The results were reported a day before Kasich is expected to speak at a New England College event in New Hampshire, which hosts the nation’s first primary each presidential election cycle.

An August poll from the American Research Group found Kasich leading Trump in a hypothetical New Hampshire primary by 12 points.

Kasich and Flake, who recently spoke at the “Politics and Eggs” event in New Hampshire, have been outspoken critics of the president, and neither has ruled out a campaign for the White House in 2020.

Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary in 2016, while Kasich finished in second, 20 points back.

Trump, who called New Hampshire a “drug-infested den” shortly after taking office, narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive lawmakers facing tough primary races Trump 2020 campaign must prioritize union vote GOP hopes to capitalize on crowded Dem primaries MORE in the general election.