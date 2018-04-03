Cruz endorsed by Border Patrol union

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzAmericans want cheaper, generic drugs — time for Congress to deliver Did California's Ro Khanna get duped by Russia's propaganda? Five lawmakers facing tough primary races MORE (R-Texas) on Tuesday touted an endorsement from the National Border Patrol Council in his reelection bid.

“I am deeply humbled to have the support and endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council,” Cruz tweeted.

I am deeply humbled to have the support and endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council. You have my word that I will always, always, always have your back! https://t.co/19KD6BiMnx #ToughAsTexas #KeepTexasRed #CruzCrew #txsen pic.twitter.com/ftjdiuIv7P — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 3, 2018

Border Patrol union president Brandon Judd introduced Cruz at a campaign event in Edinburg, Texas, on Tuesday and noted that the union typically does not seek candidates to endorse but said Cruz was a special exception.

“Sen. Ted Cruz is the only person that we’ve ever reached out to and said, ‘You are who we want, you have the morals, you have the ethics, you can bring true change to this country, you can secure the border,’ ” Judd said.

Judd called Cruz a “true friend of the border patrol” and said he hopes the senator someday becomes president.

“He is the same before, during and after the campaign. What he tells you he will do, he will do,” Judd said.

Judd said that Cruz is not anti-immigration, but instead “anti-illegal immigration.”

The endorsement comes as Cruz’s midterm opponent, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), reported Tuesday that his campaign raised a whopping $6.7 million in the first three months of 2018.

O’Rourke said his haul was higher than any Democratic Senate candidate in the country.

Cruz’s endorsement also comes on the same day that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump hopes to have renegotiated NAFTA deal to present by mid-April: report Trump asks judge for private arbitration in Stormy Daniels lawsuit Trump calls on Congress to change 'ridiculous' immigration laws MORE announced he would place military troops along the southern border to prevent illegal crossing until a wall is built.

In recent days, the president has ratcheted up his rhetoric on immigration, blaming Democrats for the lack of a bipartisan policy deal and calling on Mexico to take more steps to stop illegal border crossings.