Dem SC governor candidate repeatedly calls Trump 'a racist' in campaign ad

Marguerite Willis, a Democratic candidate for governor in South Carolina, repeatedly calls President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump hopes to have renegotiated NAFTA deal to present by mid-April: report Trump asks judge for private arbitration in Stormy Daniels lawsuit Trump calls on Congress to change 'ridiculous' immigration laws MORE a “racist” in her new campaign ad.

Willis used the term six times to describe Trump during the 30-second ad, first reported by The Post and Courier.

"There's no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump is a racist. He's a horrible racist. He's the worst kind of racist, which is a racist who pretends he isn't a racist," Willis says.

Willis also condemned in the ad Trump’s remarks from the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape about grabbing and kissing women without consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t need a racist or sexist or any person else who doesn’t believe that everyone is a person of dignity running our country or our state,” Willis concludes.

Willis is one of three Democrats running to unseat Gov. Henry McMaster (R), an ally of Trump's who backed the president in a campaign ad last month.

McMaster is also facing four challengers in the state’s GOP primary in June.

Several Democrats have accused Trump of racism, particularly after he referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as "shithole countries."

Trump also faced intense criticism last year after he said there was “blame on both sides” for the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.