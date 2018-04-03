Florida gubernatorial candidate plans to target anti-Trump Twitter ad toward Mar-a-Lago

Florida gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham Gwendolyn GrahamFlorida GOP gubernatorial candidate dips in polls after supporting NRA Dem Fla. gubernatorial hopeful in ad: Shooting is a 'wake-up call' GOP leaders deny vote on banning first-class airfare for lawmakers MORE (D) unveiled a new ad on Tuesday that criticizes President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump hopes to have renegotiated NAFTA deal to present by mid-April: report Trump asks judge for private arbitration in Stormy Daniels lawsuit Trump calls on Congress to change 'ridiculous' immigration laws MORE and will reportedly air in the ZIP code around Mar-a-Lago, where he has been spending many weekends.

In the ad, Graham labels Trump a “bully” and an “embarrassment,” and she vows to stand up to the president if she is elected.

“We have a president that could not be more ill-suited to be president of the United States,” Graham says in the ad.

“I got into this because I wanted to be someone that bridged that negativity, that bridged that divisiveness. Now we have a president that I believe is actively trying to create this divide,” she says.

HuffPost reported that Graham’s campaign has made an investment to promote the ad throughout the month on Twitter, and is making a targeted investment in the ZIP code that Mar-a-Lago falls into.

Trump frequently spends weekends at his West Palm Beach, Fla., resort. He is scheduled to host Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe there later this month.

Graham, who is a former U.S. representative, will face Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine in an Aug. 28 primary.

Current GOP Gov. Rick Scott’s final term will expire in January. He is widely expected to challenge Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonDems seize on gun control heading into midterms Dems face difficult choices on resources in battle for Senate Scott teases 'big announcement' ahead of likely Fla. Senate bid MORE (D-Fla.) in November.