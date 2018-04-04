House GOP super PAC posts $15M in first quarter of 2018

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a top GOP super PAC focused on holding the party's House majority, raked in $15 million during the first quarter of 2018.

The haul is a massive increase from the $1.3 million raised in the first quarter of 2016.

The group now has more than $25 million for its fight to protect Republican incumbents in November.

“Knowing this will be a challenging midterm environment, aggressive and early fundraising has put CLF in a strong position to defend the Republican majority,” Corry Bliss, CLF's executive director, said in a statement announcing the fundraising.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Donors are investing heavily in CLF’s field program, which will continue to expand nationwide. With 31 field offices and 8 million voter contacts over the past year, CLF is committed to playing a major role ensuring Republicans maintain control of the House.”

The super PAC has played a central role in the high-profile special House elections this cycle, racking up big wins in Georgia and Montana. The group also backed state Rep. Rick Saccone (R) in his unsuccessful bid in last month's special election in Pennsylvania.

While the group has spent heavily in those special elections, it has also built out a field program that has 31 offices in congressional districts across the country. Those districts are ones where Republican incumbents face tough reelection challenges, and where CLF staff and volunteers are working to mobilize voters.