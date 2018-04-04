Kasich on 2020 uncertainty: It's hard for people to believe I'm not plotting and scheming

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) maintains that he doesn't know what his plans are for the 2020 presidential race but is keeping his options open amid speculation over his visits to the early nominating state of New Hampshire.

Kasich told CNN that he knows it's "so hard" for journalists and political analysts to ignore possible signs of his 2020 plans in his day-to-day activities this year, which have included appearances in the Granite State.

"I don't know what I'm going to do. In politics I'm still a young man, and I don't know," Kasich said.

"I know it's so hard for people to believe that, that I'm not plotting and scheming, of course I want to keep my options open. But where it's going to lead, I just don't know."

The 2016 Republican presidential candidate has been floated as a possible 2020 contender, both as a challenger to Trump in the GOP primary and as a possible independent candidate.

A recent poll from the American Research Group suggested that Kasich would come in second to Trump in a head-to-head matchup in the state, where he currently trails the president by 6 points.

Kasich spearheaded a bipartisan push to stabilize the ObamaCare health-care markets last year, fueling speculation of a two-party ticket in 2020. Kasich, however, has denied those reports.

"The answer is no," he told NBC's Chuck Todd last year.

In February, Kasich speculated that the U.S. could be nearing the end of two-party dominance in its political system.

“We may be beginning to see the end of a two-party system,” Kasich said on ABC’s "This Week." "I'm starting to really wonder if we are going to see a multiparty system at some point in the future in this country because I don't think either party is answering people's deepest concerns and needs.”