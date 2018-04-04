House Republicans open California office to defend majority

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has opened an office in California as House Republicans seek to protect incumbents in the Golden State.

The 10,000-square-foot office is located in Irvine, Calif., a city in Orange County — the site of a number of competitive races. The lease runs until 2020, which indicates that the NRCC hopes to be involved in state races during both the 2018 midterm elections and the next election cycle, in 2020.

Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversProtecting American innovation Five takeaways from the Pa. special election House GOP frets over Pennsylvania race MORE (R-Ohio), chairman of the NRCC, visited the California office on Tuesday for the opening, where he was joined by 50 volunteers. Nat Serslev, the former district director for Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Calif.), will run the West Coast office.

“This move allows us to harness and grow what’s already a strong base of support in Southern California,” Stivers said in a statement.

“Our long term physical presence in the area signifies how important our California members are to our conference. We believe this will help supplement their strong campaigns in 2018 and beyond.”

Republicans are defending seven California districts that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPresident tells embattled EPA chief to stay strong Overnight Cybersecurity: DHS detects possible foreign spying devices in DC | Judge hands down first sentence in Mueller probe | Panera Bread website leaked customer data Poll: 67 percent back appointing second special counsel MORE carried in 2016, suggesting that the Republicans who represents those districts are vulnerable.

Of those Clinton districts, the members based in Orange County include Walters and GOP Reps. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherGOP lawmaker claims without evidence that YouTube shooter 'could be' an illegal immigrant Five lawmakers facing tough primary races GOP hopes to capitalize on crowded Dem primaries MORE and Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceGOP hopes to capitalize on crowded Dem primaries Facebook is complicit, not a victim, in the abuse and misuse of personal data Trump rolls the dice on North Korea MORE, who is retiring after this Congress. Still, those incumbents all easily won reelection in 2016.

Other targeted races where Clinton also won include seats held by GOP Reps. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoDCCC adds first black candidates to list of top candidates California Dems endorse three candidates in pivotal House races Progressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration MORE, Steve Knight, Jeff Denham Jeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamDCCC adds first black candidates to list of top candidates Hispanic Caucus chair to Ryan on DACA: ‘You and I, let's get this done’ California Dems endorse three candidates in pivotal House races MORE and Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaGOP hopes to capitalize on crowded Dem primaries Doug Collins to run for House Judiciary chair Week ahead: Tech flocks to SXSW festival MORE, who is also retiring.

Democrats need to flip about two dozen seats to take back the House, and they’ve been specifically targeting those seven California seats. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee opened a West Coast office last year, which is also based in Irvine.

“This purely defensive move is an indication that national Republicans are slowly realizing that their incumbents in California are in deep trouble—which Democrats have known, and invested in, for over a year," Drew Godinich, the DCCC's West Coast spokesman, said.

"Strong Democratic challengers combined with grassroots energy in Southern California pose a real threat to Republicans’ control of Washington in 2018 and the GOP is scrambling.”

The NRCC isn’t the only Republican group that will have presence in California this cycle.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC with ties to House GOP leadership, has opened field offices across the country, with five of those based in California. They include offices in districts represented by Walters, Royce, Valadao, Knight and Denham.

Updated at 4:00 p.m.