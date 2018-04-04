GOP Senate candidate compares voting against Trump to cheating on spouse

Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerThe Hill's 12:30 Report Koch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Pension committee must deliver on retirement promise MORE (R-N.D.) on Wednesday likened voting against President Trump Donald John TrumpWalker warns of Dem wave in Wisconsin after liberal wins state judicial race Trump speaks with Israel's Netanyahu as tensions simmer in region Dem-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race MORE’s agenda to cheating on one’s significant other.

Cramer, who is running against Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampDems face difficult choices on resources in battle for Senate Dems ask GAO to investigate Interior staff reassignments GOP donors fret about Dem wave MORE (D-N.D.) in this year’s midterm election, attacked the Democratic senator during a radio appearance, CNN reported.

"Here's the good news about Donald Trump: Most of the time, he's for North Dakota, and that's my point where I've heard [Heitkamp] say, 'Gee, I voted with him 55 percent of the time,'" Cramer told conservative host Scott Hennen.

"Can you imagine going home and telling your wife, 'I've been faithful to you 55 percent of the time?' Are you kidding me? Being wrong half the time is not a good answer," he continued.

Cramer is expected to face a GOP primary challenge in his effort to unseat Heitkamp.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election analysis, rates the North Dakota Senate race as a toss-up.

Trump won the state by nearly 36 percentage points in 2016.