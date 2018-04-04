Pence to raise money for Heller in Nevada

Vice President Pence is scheduled to travel to Las Vegas next week to boost support for Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerJuan Williams: GOP fears anti-Trump wave Dems face difficult choices on resources in battle for Senate Congress can't punish Chinese drug dealers, but we can stem the flow of synthetic opioids MORE (R-Nev.), who is facing a tough reelection campaign.

Politico reported Wednesday that Pence will attend an April 13 fundraiser for Heller. The event costs $1,000 to attend and $10,000 for a photo reception.

Pence has spent the last several weeks attending events around the country to tout the GOP tax cut legislation passed late last year, and to back Republican candidates heading into what is expected to be a difficult midterm season.

He has recently made stops in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Kentucky to support Republican candidates.

Heller avoided a tough primary when Danny Tarkanian announced he would run for a House seat after President Trump Donald John TrumpWalker warns of Dem wave in Wisconsin after liberal wins state judicial race Trump speaks with Israel's Netanyahu as tensions simmer in region Dem-backed candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race MORE urged him not to challenge Heller for Senate.

Tarkanian instead will run for the House seat vacated by Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenDems face difficult choices on resources in battle for Senate Republican drops Senate primary challenge to Heller after Trump's urging Biden makes endorsements in top House races MORE (D-Nev.), who is running to unseat Heller.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, rates the Nevada senate race as a toss-up.