Indiana GOP Senate candidate referred to Trump in 2016 as 'vulgar, if not profane'

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-Ind.), an Indiana GOP Senate candidate, called President Trump in a 2016 interview "vulgar, if not profane."

Rokita — who has worn a "Make America Great Again" hat in a TV ad and has brought a cardboard cutout of the president to campaign rallies — made the comments during a February 2016 interview with Indianapolis-based WXIN TV, according to the Associated Press.

He was talking during the interview about his support for Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioAfter the March for Our Lives, the next milestone is a full political sea change DC congresswoman calls Rubio a hypocrite over age limits for rifle purchases The Memo: Teens rankle the right with gun activism MORE (R-Fla.), who was a presidential candidate at the time.

“When you see Marco contrasted with Donald Trump — I mean someone who is vulgar, if not profane,” Rokita said in the 2016 interview.

“At some point you have to be presidential. People expect that and you see that in Marco Rubio.”

Spokesman Nathan Brand told the AP in a statement that Rokita was still “the only Republican who steadfastly supported Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPresident tells embattled EPA chief to stay strong Overnight Cybersecurity: DHS detects possible foreign spying devices in DC | Judge hands down first sentence in Mueller probe | Panera Bread website leaked customer data Poll: 67 percent back appointing second special counsel MORE.”

“This is why the 2016 Trump-Pence Indiana team has expressed support for Todd,” the spokesman said.

Rokita donned a "Make America Great Again" hat in a recently released television ad for his Senate campaign in which he attacks his GOP primary rivals and pitches himself as a top ally to Trump.

The crowded primary between Rokita, Rep. Luke Messer (R-Ind.) and businessman Mike Braun has turned into a battle to show themselves as closest aligned with Trump.

The president defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 by about 19 points in Indiana, where Vice President Pence served as governor before joining the presidential ticket.

Rokita has also highlighted critical comments Messer made of Trump during the 2016 election, a strategy Messer's campaign has brushed aside by arguing that Messer backed the president in the primary and has always supported him.