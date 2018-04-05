GOP Senate candidate drops a mountain on Capitol in new ad

A new ad by a GOP Senate candidate shows a mountain crushing the U.S. Capitol building.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the top GOP challenger to Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinDems face difficult choices on resources in battle for Senate House members demand Senate confirm Jim Bridenstine as NASA chief The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (D-W.Va.), said in the ad he would "blow up" Washington and challenge the liberal elite if elected.

"Let's take on Washington with our West Virginia conservative values. Let's not just change Washington. Let's blow it up and reinvent it," Morrisey said, as a West Virginia mountain rose from the ground and dropped on the Capitol.

"That's better," Morrisey said. "We'll take on Washington liberals."

Critics, however, were quick to point out that despite Morrisey's apparent anti-establishment sentiment, his wife has been a lobbyist in Washington for more than 20 years.

"I hope his wife, a partner at a DC lobbying firm, is ok!" joked Adam Smith David (Adam) Adam SmithArmed Services panel sets schedule for consideration of defense policy bill The economy has a speed limit, no matter what politicians say Mattis: Trump policies banning transgender troops 'stand on their own' MORE, the communications director for Every Voice, a liberal advocacy group pushing campaign finance and health-care reforms.

Denise Henry Morrisey, a partner at Capitol Counsel LLC, has "represented corporate and non-profit clients from across the health care spectrum on issues arising in virtually every major piece of health care legislation considered by Congress," according to the firm's website.

Republicans hope to flip Manchin's seat to bolster their narrow 51-49 majority in the upper chamber. A RealClearPolitics polling average shows Manchin with a double-digit lead, but calls the state a "toss-up."

President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo, Joint Chiefs chairman challenged Trump plans to withdraw from Syria: report Mexican senators call on Pena Nieto to halt cooperation with US after Trump attacks Trump signs off on memo to send National Guard to southern border MORE won by over 40 points in West Virginia.