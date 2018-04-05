Pawlenty to announce bid for Minnesota governor

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is expected to announce on Thursday that he will make another run for the governor's mansion, a source familiar with the plans confirmed to The Hill.

Pawlenty, a Republican, will make the announcement Thursday afternoon in a video, the source said. CNBC first reported Pawlenty's planned announcement.

Pawlenty already served two terms in the Minnesota governor's mansion. Democrat Mark Dayton has held the office for the past seven years and has said that he will not seek another term.

Pawlenty briefly vied for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination and eventually joined former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney's presidential campaign as co-chairman.

He eventually became the CEO of the trade group Financial Services Roundtable in 2012. Pawlenty announced in February that he would step down from that role, fueling speculation that he could seek another term as Minnesota's governor.

Pawlenty's political future has long been the subject of speculation. He was floated as a potential candidate for the Senate seat vacated by Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenAl Franken: Sessions firing McCabe ‘is hypocrisy at its worst’ McCabe oversaw criminal probe into Sessions over testimony on Russian contacts: report Academy president accused of sexual harassment: report MORE (D) last year, but ruled out a run in January.

"I am very interested in public service and service for the common good. There are a lot of ways to do that," he said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "I’ll tell you today that running for the United States Senate in 2018 won’t be part of those plans."

Ben Kamisar contributed to this report.