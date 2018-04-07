Dem challenger: ‘I don’t think that Ted Cruz is an a--hole’

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump denies he is considering replacing Sessions with Pruitt Trump effect splits Senate and House GOP candidates Woman asks Cruz to take DNA test to prove he’s 'human' MORE's (R-Texas) Democratic challenger says in a new interview that he doesn't "publicly" believe Cruz is an "asshole," apparently walking back the sentiment from a recent appearance on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher."

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) told The New York Times's Frank Bruni he was just "moving the conversation along" when he replied "that's true" after Maher told him, "don't forget, [Cruz is] a giant asshole."

“I think I was just moving the conversation along,” O'Rourke said in the interview published Saturday. “Anyhow, I don’t think that Ted Cruz is an asshole.”

“I certainly don’t think that publicly,” he added, when pressed.

O'Rourke is trying to unseat Cruz in a state that hasn't elected a Democratic senator in decades. He outraised the fiery Texas Republican in the first months of 2018.

O'Rourke, a progressive Democrat backed by Bernie Sanders's Our Revolution campaign group, raises his money without accepting donations from PACs.

“Folks, though, will never have to wonder who it is I represent or who I’m voting for,” O’Rourke said on Maher's show last month. “It’s going to be the people of Texas, every single time.”

O’Rourke raised $2.3 million in the first six weeks of 2018 compared to $800,000 raised by Cruz in the same period. Cruz still has an overall cash advantage on his challenger.

Cruz won his first election to Senate in 2012, taking 56.6 percent of the vote to Democrat Paul Sadler's 40.5 percent. In 2016, President Trump won the state over Hillary Clinton (D) with 52.6 percent of the vote.