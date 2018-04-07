House GOP super PAC contacts more than 300K voters in midterm push

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the GOP super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanHouse GOP super PAC contacts more than 300K voters in midterm push March for Our Lives to leave empty seats for lawmakers at town halls Ryan expects Farenthold to ‘follow through’ on repaying taxpayer money from settlement MORE (R-Wis.), contacted more than 300,000 voters on Saturday during an all-out push meant to help the party hold onto the House majority in November's elections.

CLF's "Super Saturday" spread staff and volunteers across the 31 congressional districts where the super PAC has set up field offices meant to bolster endangered Republican incumbents. According to the group 323,000 people were contacted through door-knocking and telephone calls to voters in those districts.

CLF first shared the results of its "Super Saturday" with The Hill.

"The fact that CLF not only met, but surpassed the aggressive goal of talking to 300,000 voters in a single day shows a commitment to doing things differently," CLF spokeswoman Courtney Alexander said in a statement.

"CLF's hyper-targeted, data-driven field operation has been on the ground in key districts for over a year, and will continue to grow."

The group has taken an aggressive effort toward helping the GOP hold key seats in November, raising $41 million this cycle and creating an outside army meant to provide Republican lawmakers with additional reinforcements.

But the task will be tough, as dozens of House incumbents face difficult headwinds as they look toward November.

Democrats need to net 24 seats in November to win the House majority.