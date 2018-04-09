Scott on Senate bid: ‘I’m planning on winning’

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) says in a new interview that he is committed to this November’s Senate race against incumbent Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonTariff fight could hit GOP in key Senate states Florida gubernatorial candidate plans to target anti-Trump Twitter ad toward Mar-a-Lago Dems seize on gun control heading into midterms MORE (D).

“I’m planning on winning. I’m going to run to win,” Scott told Politico on Sunday when asked about putting his own money into the race.

“I’m committed to raising the resources required just like I did in 2014. I’m going to aggressively travel the state and tell people why they need to support me. But we’ll see.”

Scott, who has served as Florida’s governor since 2011, told Politico he sees himself as “Rick Scott” when asked whether or not he is a “Donald Trump Donald John Trump Airstrikes hit Syria air base: Syrian state media Trump, Macron agree on 'strong, joint response' to alleged Syria chemical attack Trump congratulates Patrick Reed on Masters win MORE Republican.”

Politico noted that Scott refused to indicate whether he wants the president to campaign with him in Florida and told the reporters they are the pundits who could determine if Trump could be an advantage.

“I’m going to campaign for this job. I know there are going to be people that like what I’m saying. There are going to be people who don’t like what I’m saying,” Scott told the news outlet.

Scott will formally announce his long-anticipated Senate bid against Nelson on Monday morning. Nelson has served the Sunshine State in the Senate since 2001.