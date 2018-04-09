Corker backs Blackburn for Senate seat after retirement tensions

Retiring Sen. Bob CorkerRobert (Bob) Phillips CorkerRetiring GOP lawmakers cut loose on Trump More than 100 Tennessee Dems run to challenge state's GOP supermajority Pompeo to get nomination hearing Thursday MORE (R-Tenn.) is donating to Rep. Marsha BlackburnMarsha BlackburnPoll: Dem has double-digit lead in Tennessee Senate race PPP poll: Dem leads by 5 points in Tennessee Senate race Overnight Tech: Lawmakers zero in on Zuckerberg | AT&T, DOJ preview trial arguments | First lady vows to tackle cyberbullying MORE's (R) bid to replace him, weeks after the longtime senator considered changing his mind about retirement and battling Blackburn in a primary fight for his seat.
Now that the Republican primary has essentially concluded, I am sending a contribution to Representative Marsha Blackburn’s campaign and wish her well in her race for the U.S. Senate.— Bob Corker (@BobCorker) April 9, 2018