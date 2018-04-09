Corker backs Blackburn for Senate seat after retirement tensions

"Now that the Republican primary has essentially concluded, I am sending a contribution to Representative Marsha Blackburn’s campaign and wish her well in her race for the U.S. Senate," he said.

Now that the Republican primary has essentially concluded, I am sending a contribution to Representative Marsha Blackburn’s campaign and wish her well in her race for the U.S. Senate. — Bob Corker (@BobCorker) April 9, 2018

Blackburn jumped into the race to replace Corker after he announced his retirement last year. But in early 2018, Corker's office confirmed that he was considering running again after overtures from some Republicans raising concerns about Blackburn's ability to beat former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) in the general election.

Blackburn's campaign blasted those who raised concerns about her electability, with spokeswoman Andrea Bozek calling the naysayers "sexist pig[s]." Blackburn warned Corker that she would stay in the race, no matter what he decided.

Corker eventually chose to stick with his original decision to retire at the end of the cycle.