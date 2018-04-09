 

Corker backs Blackburn for Senate seat after retirement tensions

By Ben Kamisar - 04/09/18 02:36 PM EDT
Corker backs Blackburn for Senate seat after retirement tensions
© Greg Nash

Retiring Sen. Bob CorkerRobert (Bob) Phillips CorkerRetiring GOP lawmakers cut loose on Trump More than 100 Tennessee Dems run to challenge state's GOP supermajority Pompeo to get nomination hearing Thursday MORE (R-Tenn.) is donating to Rep. Marsha BlackburnMarsha BlackburnPoll: Dem has double-digit lead in Tennessee Senate race PPP poll: Dem leads by 5 points in Tennessee Senate race Overnight Tech: Lawmakers zero in on Zuckerberg | AT&T, DOJ preview trial arguments | First lady vows to tackle cyberbullying MORE's (R) bid to replace him, weeks after the longtime senator considered changing his mind about retirement and battling Blackburn in a primary fight for his seat. 

Corker announced the reconciliation in a brief message on his political Twitter account. 
 
"Now that the Republican primary has essentially concluded, I am sending a contribution to Representative Marsha Blackburn’s campaign and wish her well in her race for the U.S. Senate," he said. 
Blackburn jumped into the race to replace Corker after he announced his retirement last year. But in early 2018, Corker's office confirmed that he was considering running again after overtures from some Republicans raising concerns about Blackburn's ability to beat former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) in the general election. 
 
 
Blackburn's campaign blasted those who raised concerns about her electability, with spokeswoman Andrea Bozek calling the naysayers "sexist pig[s]." Blackburn warned Corker that she would stay in the race, no matter what he decided. 
 
Corker eventually chose to stick with his original decision to retire at the end of the cycle.
Tags Marsha Blackburn Stephen Fincher Bob Corker