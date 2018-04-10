Poll: Far more young Democrats plan to vote than young Republicans

The number of young Democrats planning to vote in this year’s midterm elections is significantly higher than the number of young Republicans, according to a new poll.

The Harvard Institute of Politics’ Spring 2018 Youth Poll, which has yet to be fully released, found that 51 percent of Democrats between the ages of 18-29 said that they will “definitely” vote in the election, compared to just 36 percent of Republicans in the same age range, according to Axios.

The number of young Americans intending to vote in the midterms overall has spiked as well.

The poll found that 37 percent of Americans under the age of 30 said they will “definitely be voting,” a 14-point increase from 2014, Axios reported.

At this point in the last election cycle, more young Republicans than Democrats expressed their intention to vote by a 3-point margin.

Political activism among young people has appeared to spike in the weeks since the Florida high school shooting in February. At least 4,000 people reportedly registered to vote during "March for Our Lives" gun control rally events.

And a program in California aimed at pre-registering 16- and 17-year-old voters has registered 100,000 teenagers, more than 10 percent of whom signed up in the last few weeks.

The Harvard Institute of Politics poll surveyed 2,631 people between the ages of 18-29, and has a margin of error of 3 points, according to Axios. The news outlet did not report the dates during which the poll was conducted or whether the respondents were registered voters.