Steyer: Americans ‘at great risk while we wait’ on Trump impeachment

Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer sparred with David Axelrod during a CNN discussion Monday over whether Democrats should run on a platform of impeaching the president.

Steyer warned that America's democracy is at stake and that Democrats must unify around a message of taking back Congress with the intent of starting impeachment proceedings.

"The American people and the American democracy are at great risk while we wait," Steyer told Axelrod during an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360.

"Every single day, we are seeing lawless behavior out of this administration and we're seeing dangerous behavior out of this administration. So the longer we wait, the more that we decide to do nothing, the more risk the American people and the American democracy bear."

Axelrod countered that Democrats should wait out the results of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and keep impeachment as an option for the future if the facts support it.

"That's what Mueller is evaluating, because all we have is what we know from the press reports," Axelrod said. "And we'll see what Mueller concludes on that."

"I think that it may come to the point at some point in the future that some of this will, will lead to impeachment — it could happen. But we ought to give the American people the confidence that it's done on the basis of facts and on the basis of law," the former campaign strategist for former President Obama added.

The two Democrats previously disagreed on Twitter over how Democrats should approach the midterms, with Steyer arguing that Trump has already committed multiple impeachable offenses.

Steyer is behind a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign to drum up public and Democratic support for impeachment, which has included TV ads and billboards around the country, and frequently tweets about the issue.

"Let's be clear: Trump has already committed 8 impeachable offenses. What are we waiting for? If you haven't signed on yet, now is the time," Steyer wrote on Twitter on Sunday.