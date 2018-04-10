Republicans reserve airtime to protect Wisconsin's Walker

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) has locked in more than $5 million in television airtime to protect Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) this November, even before voters choose Walker's Democratic opponent.

Walker is acutely aware of the challenge he faces in November. After Democrats won a special election in a rural state Senate district, Walker warned Republicans that a blue wave was building. He reiterated the warning last week after a Democratic-backed state Supreme Court candidate cruised past a Republican-backed candidate by dramatically outpacing Democratic performance in recent years.

"Tonight's results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI. The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred -- we must counter it with optimism & organization," Walker wrote on Twitter after last week's results. "Let's share our positive story with voters & win in November."

The advertising reservations, made Monday, are part of a wave of $14 million in television spots the RGA bought in six states.

Three of those states are pickup opportunities for Republican candidates. The RGA has blocked off $2.3 million in the race to replace Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D), and $1.7 million to help the eventual GOP nominee in Connecticut, where Gov. Dan Malloy (D) is not not seeking a third term.

In Alaska, the RGA has reserved $1.5 million in a bid to upset Gov. Bill Walker, a former Republican who won the governor's office as an independent in 2014.

Republicans have also reserved $2.2 million in Tennessee, where Gov. Bill Haslam (R) is leaving after eight years. A crowded Republican field is fighting for the right to replace him.

And the committee bought $1.1 million in airtime in Kansas, where Gov. Jeff Colyer (R) was sworn in earlier this year after Sam Brownback (R) quit to take a post in the State Department.

The new buys are on top of about $20 million in airtime the RGA already purchased in what are expected to be more expensive contests. In February, the committee reserved $9.4 million to defend an open seat in Florida, $4.3 million to hold an open seat in Ohio, and $3.3 million to back likely nominee Adam Laxalt (R) in Nevada. They also bought $3.3 million in advertising that would run on behalf of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R).

Political committees typically reserve airtime long in advance of November's elections. Buying early locks in lower rates than what might be available in the heated days and weeks before Election Day, when outside groups and candidates are all vying for limited airtime. Reserving fall airtime now doesn't preclude committees like the RGA from canceling their buys later in the year, if polling shows the political climate changing.

"By booking these ad reservations ahead of other campaigns and groups, the RGA will save considerable resources," Jon Thompson, the RGA's spokesman, said in an email. "More states will be targeted in the coming weeks and months, but given the massive amount of money that could pour into these states, and the potential for competitive races at the federal and state level, the RGA is ensuring our resources will be the most efficient on the field."

Last month, the Democratic Governors Association began making its own advertising buys, targeting Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin with $20 million in fall advertising.

The RGA spent $8 million on Walker’s behalf in 2014, on top of $9 million spent to defend him during the 2012 recall.

Walker won reelection by just under 6 percentage points, or about 130,000 votes.

This year, he will face the winner of a crowded Democratic primary that includes state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, state Rep. Dana Wachs, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and at least 12 other candidates. The primary is Aug. 14, giving the eventual winner just under three months to replenish their bank accounts before the midterms.

Correction: An initial version of this story misstated the amount of money the RGA spent on Walker’s behalf in 2014.