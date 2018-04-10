Roy Moore sues accuser for defamation

Former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreGOP worries Blankenship surge will cost party W. Va. Senate seat Hannity, Kimmel feud over Melania Trump joke Five lawmakers facing tough primary races MORE (R) is suing one of the women who has accused him of sexual misconduct for defamation.

Moore filed a counterclaim against accuser Leigh Corfman after she initially sued the former candidate for defamation, AL.com reported Tuesday.

Moore’s attorney made the filings in a Montgomery County court late Monday night. The documents describe Corfman's lawsuit as "frivolous and groundless” and “strongly” denies the allegations of sexual misconduct by Moore.

"This is and has been a political attempt to smear the good name and reputation of Judge Roy Moore, and we will not let this injustice continue," Moore's attorney, Melissa Isaak, said in a statement Tuesday.

Moore is also requesting that the case be moved out of Montgomery County to Etowah County. His legal defense fund claimed that the case was filed in Montgomery “for political reasons to hide the truth from the public about these false allegations," according to the Daily Beast.

A judge has already denied Moore’s request to move the case.

Corfman had sued Moore in January for defamation.

"Our client has been repeatedly called a liar — including in this court filing by Roy Moore," Corfman's lawyer said in a statement to AL.com. "As we have said all along, Ms. Corfman's focus is on holding those who say that she lied accountable, and we look forward to the discovery process in our case against Mr. Moore and his campaign committee and defending our client in court."

Corfman was one of several women who came forward during Moore's failed Senate bid last year to accuse him of inappropriate sexual contact when they were teenagers.

Moore has denied the allegations.