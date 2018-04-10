Pence endorses challenger in Texas congressional primary runoff

Vice President Pence on Tuesday endorsed Bunni Pounds in the Republican primary runoff election for Texas's 5th Congressional District.

Pence touted Pounds on Twitter as a "strong conservative" who "will be a great supporter of the MAGA agenda," referring to President Trump Donald John TrumpChinese president vows to 'significantly lower' auto import tariff amid trade dispute McConnell sends warning over nomination votes Kudlow confronted over attacks on Obama deficit after rejecting CBO's projections on Trump budget MORE's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Pounds faces off against Texas state Rep. Lance Gooden in the May 22 runoff election. The winner will go head-to-head with Democratic candidate Dan Wood in November.

Rep. Jeb Hensarling Thomas (Jeb) Jeb HensarlingOvernight Finance: CBO projects return of T deficits | Republicans rue Trump trade war | Stocks cooling off from Trump bump | Senators skeptical of spending clawback | Mulvaney blasts consumer bureau leaks Key regulator presses Congress on bank bill Trump: Dodd-Frank rollback 'should be done fairly quickly' MORE, who announced last October that he would retire after his current term, has held the seat since 2003.

Eight challengers tossed their hat into the ring for last month's primary, resulting in both Pounds and Gooden falling short of the 50 percent of votes required to win the party's nomination.

Pounds received 12,895 votes, while Gooden received 17,501 out of the nearly 59,000 ballots cast.

Pence's endorsement adds to several heavy-hitter Republicans already backing Pounds's campaign, including Hensarling and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsConservatives slam Justice attempts to speed up FBI doc production Trump suggests DOJ ‘slow walking’ document release House Judiciary conservatives infuriated DOJ missed subpoena deadline MORE (N.C.).

However, Gooden holds wide support in the area going into the runoff, as the 5th District covers his own 4th Texas state House District.

Gooden has also earned the support of the conservative PAC Club for Growth.

