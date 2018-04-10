Dem defeats Trump delegate in Florida state Senate special election

The Democratic candidate in a Florida state Senate special election overwhelmingly defeated her GOP opponent, a delegate for President Trump Donald John TrumpHeitkamp says Trump asked her to switch parties Trump to meet with GOP leaders at White House on Wednesday: report Ex-acting deputy AG Boente was asked to interview with Mueller: report MORE during the 2016 election.

Democrat Lori Berman easily won the special election in the state's 31st district with 74.8 percent of the vote. Republican Tami Donnally earned about 25.2 percent with nearly all precincts reporting, according to Florida Division of Elections.

“This is a win for the people of Palm Beach County on the issues that matter to us,” Berman, a current state lawmaker, said, according to the Palm Beach Post.

“It’s a mandate that the issues we see — education, gun control, health care, the environment — matter to people of Palm Beach County,” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donnally, the vice chair of the Palm Beach County Republican Party and a 2016 delegate for Trump, told the Post that she was “disappointed” that more Republicans didn’t turn out to vote.

“And I don’t know why…but Palm Beach County is so blue and it feels as if it’ll never happen for the Republicans,” she added.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDem defeats Trump delegate in Florida state Senate special election Overnight Health Care: Trump appointee at center of fight over religious freedom | HHS official placed on leave over Pizzagate comments | Four opioid hearings set for Wednesday | Planned Parenthood targets judicial nominee over abortion Cruz presses Zuckerberg on alleged censorship of conservative speech MORE easily won the district during the 2016 election with 61 percent of the vote. The seat is generally held by Democrats.