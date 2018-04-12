Loss of Ryan hits hard for House Republicans

Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcCarthy and Scalise front-runners to replace Paul Ryan Overnight Cybersecurity: Highlights from Zuckerberg, round two | Senate panel to consider bill protecting Mueller | Pentagon could roll out cyber posture by August Trump shares photo from dinner with GOP leaders MORE’s (R-Wis.) decision to retire from Congress has set off more alarm bells for Republicans worried about whether they can hold the House in the midterm elections.

The ripple effects of Ryan’s announcement will not be clear for months. But in the early hours after the news broke, some Republicans framed the news as both the latest sign that Republicans are headed for the minority as well as a spark that could set off more GOP retirements.

“It’s just another illustration of the harbinger of things to come. There’s no Republican who’s optimistic about the November elections,” said Terry Sullivan, a GOP strategist who ran Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioOvernight Finance: Trump thanks Xi for promises on trade | McConnell urges GOP to call Trump about tariffs | China files WTO case against tariffs | GOP dismisses report tax law will add .9T to debt | What to expect from Mulvaney hearing on CFPB Trump thanks Xi for 'kind words' on trade amid tensions Scott bid boosts GOP Senate hopes MORE’s (R-Fla.) presidential campaign. “It’s the 300th example that there is a wave coming.”

Ryan’s retirement had been rumored for months, but the Speaker’s Wednesday announcement caught most in Washington off guard. In a press conference explaining his decision, the House Speaker attempted to brush aside the idea that his retirement would have any impact on the GOP’s chances of retaining the House.



Instead, Ryan framed his decision as a personal one, characterizing himself as a reluctant Speaker who just accomplished a major victory on tax reform and now wants to spend more time with his family.

“I really do not believe that whether I stay or go in 2019 is going to affect a person’s individual race for Congress,” Ryan told reporters.

“If we do our jobs, which we are, we are going to be fine as a majority,“ he said.

Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversRyan expects Farenthold to ‘follow through’ on repaying taxpayer money from settlement GOP Rep. Farenthold resigns amid sexual harassment scandal House Republicans open California office to defend majority MORE, the Ohio Republican tasked with running the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), echoed Ryan in a statement, saying that the GOP’s “mission to hold the House” continues “unabated.”

Democrats, buoyed by special election upsets and President Trump Donald John TrumpWoman ‘dabs’ as Trump signs sex trafficking bill Graham uses Fox News appearance to ask Trump not to fire Mueller Trump's Syria tweet surprised WH staff working on response to chemical attack: report MORE’s low approval rating, were already feeling good about their chances of taking back the 23 seats they need to regain the House.

Now they’re framing Ryan’s retirement as more proof that the GOP is bracing for a brutal midterm cycle.

“Speaker Ryan sees what is coming in November, and is calling it quits rather than standing behind [the] House Republican agenda,” said Tyler Law, a spokesman with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in a statement. “Stay tuned for more retirements as Republicans increasingly realize that their midterm prospects are doomed.”

Nonpartisan analysts agree that Ryan’s retirement sends a signal that Republicans will struggle to keep the House.

Kyle Kondik, a political analyst with the University of Virginia’s Sabato’s Crystal Ball, wrote Wednesday that “many will view Ryan’s retirement as a concession that Republicans are resigned to losing the House in the fall.”

“The Ryan exit is another bad sign for GOP House prospects and a sign that Democrats probably have the inside track for taking control of the House, at least right now,” added Kondik, who still sees the race for the House as a toss-up between the two parties.

The most immediate effect of Ryan’s decision could be felt on other Republicans weighing retirement.

Rep. Dennis Ross Dennis Alan RossThe Hill's 12:30 Report GOP Rep. Ross won't seek reelection Overnight Finance: House threatens to freeze Senate Dodd-Frank rollback | New Russia sanctions | Trump vs. Trudeau on trade | Court tosses Obama financial adviser rule MORE (R-Fla.) publicly announced his own retirement just hours after Ryan.

Ross told The Hill that he found out about Ryan’s retirement as he was meeting with top aides preparing to deliver his own retirement news to his staff. In an interview with CNN, Ross cited a frustration with the political climate as one reason he chose to step aside.

“As we continue to see the polarization in our society over politics, we fail to understand the fundamentals of the process,” he said.

Ryan’s decision could convince other Republicans to head out the door. So far, more than 40 House Republicans are not seeking reelection to the House next year — the highest figure in more than 25 years, according to Pew Research.

“If the leader of Republicans in Congress doesn’t want to be there, what is the reason they should be?” Sullivan said. “That says more about where Congress is at, and where the Republican Party is at, than anything else.”

Dave Wasserman, an analyst with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, tweeted Wednesday that there 58 GOP lawmakers in the 19 states where the candidate filing deadlines are still to come. Lawmakers in those states could retire while still giving their party time to find a new option.

Any additional retirements could expand the House battlefield even more. The retirement announcements from Ryan and Ross prompted analysts to move those races in favor of Democrats.

But former New York GOP Rep. Tom Reynolds, who once ran the NRCC, told The Hill that outside factors have less of an impact on members considering retirement.

“I look at retirement as a personal decision — looking at the individual itself, the family, and then other considerations,” he said.

Ryan’s retirement could also impact the GOP’s fundraising operations, which have boomed under his leadership.

Ryan’s fundraising committee had just announced that it raised $54 million in the past 15 months, sending $40 million of that to the NRCC. The Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC allied with Ryan and House leadership, has raised $41 million this cycle through that same period.

“The message to donors, activists and other Republicans is ‘I don’t have confidence in this,’ ” Scott Jennings, a GOP strategist and former aide to President George W. Bush, said on NPR’s “Morning Edition.”

“Now everyone, I think, will probably focus on the Senate,” Jennings said.

Reynolds, the former NRCC chairman, said the House GOP leadership’s fundraising network is strong enough to overcome losing Ryan.

“It has to have an impact when [the Speaker] is no longer intending to seek reelection because some of that money rallies around your vision as a leader of the conference,” he said. “But money has not been the challenge of getting people reelected.”

Zack Roday, Ryan’s former political spokesman, told The Hill that Ryan’s decision to serve out his term would be an important one.

“He has incredible assets that will be so helpful to the Republican Congress, and him not running for reelection does not take those inherent advantages away,” he said.

Art Pope, a major GOP donor in North Carolina, said Republicans’ fate in the midterms has more to do with other factors, such as Trump.

“What is more impactful on the support of donors and activists and on whether the Republicans have the majority in Congress is whether the threat of tariffs or a trade war has an impact on the economy,” Pope told The Hill.

“There are much more graver concerns than Speaker Ryan making an understandable decision at this point in his life,” Pope added.

Republicans retiring and not running for higher office

Paul Ryan (Wis.)

Bob Goodlatte Robert (Bob) William GoodlatteJust say no to the balanced budget amendment and yes to rescissions Meadows: Lawmakers ‘seriously’ considering holding DOJ officials in contempt of Congress GOP lawmaker says he has enough support to force immigration votes MORE (Va.)

Jeb Hensarling Thomas (Jeb) Jeb HensarlingOvernight Finance: Mulvaney asks Congress to retake power over consumer agency | Backs House in fight over Dodd-Frank rollback | Why Corker thinks tax cuts could be one of his 'worst votes' ever | House panel advances IRS reform bills Mulvaney urges Congress to strip agency's powers Mulvaney backs House efforts to amend Senate Dodd-Frank rollback MORE (Texas)

Rodney Frelinghuysen Rodney Procter FrelinghuysenSadly, fiscal restraint is no longer a core principle of the GOP DeVos battles lawmakers in contentious hearing Week ahead in defense: Spending bill, Yemen vote top agenda MORE (N.J.)

Trey Gowdy Harold (Trey) Watson GowdyTreasury pushes back on travel criticism with data on Obama-era costs DOJ gives House Intel original document that prompted Russia investigation Overnight Energy: Watchdog hits Interior over personnel moves | Dems want to push back vote on Pruitt's No. 2 | Gowdy says EPA isn't complying with travel probe MORE (S.C.)

Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaHouse Republicans open California office to defend majority GOP hopes to capitalize on crowded Dem primaries Doug Collins to run for House Judiciary chair MORE (Calif.)

Joe Barton Joe Linus BartonOvernight Cybersecurity: Highlights from Zuckerberg, round two | Senate panel to consider bill protecting Mueller | Pentagon could roll out cyber posture by August Live coverage: Zuckerberg faces second day on Capitol Hill DACA recipients face uncertainty after court decision MORE (Texas)

Lamar Smith Lamar Seeligson SmithMarch for Our Lives to leave empty seats for lawmakers at town halls Scott Pruitt’s Trojan horse transparency proposal would undermine public health safeguards Doug Collins to run for House Judiciary chair MORE (Texas)

Charlie Dent Charles (Charlie) Wieder DentMcCarthy plays inside game in shadow campaign for Speaker GOP looks to reduce spending after hearing criticism back home Retiring GOP lawmakers cut loose on Trump MORE (Pa.)

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Ileana Carmen Ros-LehtinenGOP lawmaker says he has enough support to force immigration votes Some Republicans are rallying around Pruitt GOP chairman backs Pruitt amid controversies MORE (Fla.)

David Reichert (Wash.)

Pat Tiberi Patrick (Pat) Joseph TiberiDems look to Ohio for another election upset Cook Political Report moves 9 House races toward Dems It's time we start using 'The Investing in Opportunity Act' MORE (Ohio)*

Frank LoBiondo Frank Alo LoBiondoTrump resists funding for project on his home turf Pension committee must deliver on retirement promise NY and NJ lawmakers press Ryan on Gateway project funding MORE (N.J.)

Lynn Jenkins Lynn Haag JenkinsTax writers offer bipartisan proposal to improve IRS Mental health groups push for policy changes after shooting House GOP highlights 16 ‘On the Radar’ candidates MORE (Kan.)

Dennis Ross (Fla.)

John Duncan John James DuncanEthics Committee to expand campaign finance investigation of Tennessee Republican House Oversight a gavel no one wants Tennessee GOP lawmaker under review by Ethics Committee MORE Jr. (Tenn.)

Sam Johnson Samuel (Sam) Robert JohnsonWatchdog: Social Security acting head hasn't been authorized to serve for months Five things to watch for in Texas primaries Millionaires should pay their fair share of Social Security payroll taxes MORE (Texas)

Ted Poe Lloyd (Ted) Theodore PoeDoug Collins to run for House Judiciary chair Perry cites competition from Russia, China to defend nuclear talks with Saudis Water has experienced a decade of bipartisan success MORE (Texas)

Dave Trott David Alan TrottScience group reserves nearly M in airtime to boost Dems in three states House GOP Appropriations chairman calls it quits Democrats have open door amid wave of Republican retirements MORE (Mich.)

Ryan Costello Ryan Anthony CostellloGOP looks to reduce spending after hearing criticism back home Retiring GOP lawmakers cut loose on Trump Expanding map creates tough choices for GOP MORE (Pa.)

Trent Franks Harold (Trent) Trent FranksAriz. GOP candidate walks back comments on Trump misconduct allegations GOP seeks to avoid Dem upset in Arizona Republicans invest nearly 0,000 in red Arizona district MORE (Ariz.)*

Blake Farenthold Randolph (Blake) Blake FarentholdRyan expects Farenthold to ‘follow through’ on repaying taxpayer money from settlement GOP Rep. Farenthold resigns amid sexual harassment scandal Doug Collins to run for House Judiciary chair MORE (Texas)*

Bill Shuster William (Bill) Franklin ShusterForget term limits — retirements will create competitive 2018 elections Trump: Infrastructure overhaul will likely come after midterms Spending package extends FAA through September MORE (Pa.)

Gregg Harper Gregory (Gregg) Livingston HarperLive coverage: Zuckerberg faces second day on Capitol Hill Lawmakers press Linux on security of open-source software Cochran to resign from Senate next month MORE (Miss.)

Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceThe wasteful spending at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac must end Combatting Russian information warfare — in the Baltics House Republicans open California office to defend majority MORE (Calif)

Patrick Meehan (Pa.)

Tom Rooney Thomas (Tom) Joseph RooneyFour lawmakers offer bill to permanently ban earmarks Republicans on defensive over Russia report finding Top Russia probe Republican: It's 'clear' Putin tried to hurt Hillary MORE (Fla.)

* Have already resigned from the House